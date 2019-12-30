GREENSBURG -- Though it is not offically the halfway point, the 2019-20 season kicks up a notch as the calendar year flips.
With multiple serious contenders in Decatur County, many important games will come as the season winds down.
Key Games:
The Greensburg Pirates boys basketball team has a trio of key games to keep on your calendar during the remainder of the season.
On Jan. 11 the Pirates will travel to Indianapolis to meet Shelbyville at Bankers Life Fieldhosue. On Jan. 16 to Pirates will host arch rival Batesville and on Jan. 25, the Pirates will host the undefeated South Decatur Cougars.
The Cougars will have the Pirates game circled at well as the Feb. 1 meeting with new sectional opponent Triton Central.
On Jan. 17 the county schools of North Decatur and South Decatur will clash again at North Decatur.
The Chargers, along with the game against the Cougars will have a big weekend to look forward to on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
On the 31st the Chargers will visit Batesville and on the 1st they will visit East Central.
The Greensburg Lady Pirates will play against four Class 4A opponents in the final month of the season.
On Jan. 4 the Pirates travel to Brownsburg, on Jan. 7 the team will host Jennings County, on Jan. 16 the Pirates travel to Columbus East and finally on Jan. 28 the Pirates will travel to Westfield.
The South Decatur Lady Cougars and North Decatur Lady Chargers will meet again on Jan. 9, leading the pack of key games for both sides.
For the Lady Cougars, their eyes will be set on their two remaining conference games outside of the North Decatur game. They host Waldron on Jan. 16 and host Edinburgh on Jan. 21.
The Lady Chargers will take their 1-0 conference record into the South Decatur rematch on the 9th. Following that game they will play their remaining four conference games in a span of 16 days.
On Jan. 14 the Chargers will travel to Morristown, on Jan. 16 the Chargers host Southwestern (Shelby), on Jan. 28 the team will host Hauser and on Jan. 30 they will close the season at Edinburgh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.