GREENSBURG — In the past week, girls basketball awards have started to release from different organizations throughout the state as the season comes to a close this Saturday with the state finals.
Earlier this week, the Hoosier Basketball Coaches Association, that recognizes senior players in Southern Indiana, rewarded Greensburg Lady Pirates seniors Micha Morrison and Aliyah Evans for their play as senior for the regional finalists.
The Pirates duo were recognized as All-District team for District 3 along with players from Columbus East, Columbus North, Whiteland, Lawrenceburg, Indian Creek and East Central.
After the acknowledgement, Evans and Morrison were entered into voting for the HBCA All-Star Classic that is played in April.
In the voting, Evans was voted as an all-star and has told the Daily News that she plans to play in the game on Sunday, April 19. Evans has also been announced for the Hoosiers Reunion All-Star Classic on April 11 at the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown.
