GREENSBURG — With the conclusion of the 2019-20 boys basketball season, the Mid-Hoosier Conference released their All-Conference teams.

The team features many local athletes — five in total — from North Decatur and South Decatur.

Representing the North Decatur Chargers are Trey Nobbe and Craig Adams. The Chargers finished 13-11 overall on the season and 3-3 in MHC play.

The South Decatur Cougars claimed their first conference title in boys basketball since 1995 with MHC coach of the year Kendall Wildey at the helm.

A perfect 6-0 record in conference play helped guide the Cougars to a 24-2 mark and eventual sectional title.

Three Cougars made the All-MHC team.

Dominic Walters, Hunter Johnson and Lane Lauderbaugh were named All-Conference.

Joining the Decatur County athletes on the all-MHC team were Bryce Bates (Hauser), Tyler Bowlby (Waldron), Trevon Carlton (Morristown), Kyle Crim (Morristown), Caleb Dewey (Edinburgh), Anick Hartsell (Southwestern) and Drake Moore (Morristown).

