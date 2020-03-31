GREENSBURG — With the conclusion of the 2019-20 boys basketball season, the Mid-Hoosier Conference released their All-Conference teams.
The team features many local athletes — five in total — from North Decatur and South Decatur.
Representing the North Decatur Chargers are Trey Nobbe and Craig Adams. The Chargers finished 13-11 overall on the season and 3-3 in MHC play.
The South Decatur Cougars claimed their first conference title in boys basketball since 1995 with MHC coach of the year Kendall Wildey at the helm.
A perfect 6-0 record in conference play helped guide the Cougars to a 24-2 mark and eventual sectional title.
Three Cougars made the All-MHC team.
Dominic Walters, Hunter Johnson and Lane Lauderbaugh were named All-Conference.
Joining the Decatur County athletes on the all-MHC team were Bryce Bates (Hauser), Tyler Bowlby (Waldron), Trevon Carlton (Morristown), Kyle Crim (Morristown), Caleb Dewey (Edinburgh), Anick Hartsell (Southwestern) and Drake Moore (Morristown).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.