GREENSBURG – The 2019 IHSAA football state tournament begins on Friday night.
The North Decatur Chargers (8-1), ranked No. 7 in Class A to end the regular season, will kick off their run for a state title with a home game against the Cambridge City Lincoln Golden Eagles (4-5).
The two teams have never met each other in a football game, but do have common foes from the 2019 season.
The Chargers defeated the South Decatur Cougars, but the Golden Eagles were defeated by the Cougars in week nine.
John Harrell’s prediction is for the Chargers to win 38-7 and advance to the sectional semi-finals.
Just above the Chargers on the bracket, are the Cougars.
South Decatur (4-5) will open the tournament with a journey to Straughn, Indiana to meet the Tri High Titans (4-5).
This will be the first meeting between the Cougars and the Titans since the 1990 sectional round, where the Cougars won.
Of the course of the last 35 years, the two teams have only crossed paths five times. The Cougars are 3-2 in those five games.
On Friday, the Titans are favored to win 28-21.
The Greensburg Pirates will begin their journey through their Class 3A sectional with a game at home against familiar foe Franklin County.
Back on Sept. 27, the Pirates spoiled the Wildcats homecoming with a 29-22 win. This time around, the Wildcats will be looking to spoil the Pirates night on Shriver Field.
John Harrell has set the Wildcats as 7-point favorites against the Pirates.
If you are unable to make it to the games, the Daily News will have a recap of all three games in Saturday’s newspaper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.