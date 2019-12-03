New Castle – Encompassing success on the Indiana basketball landscape including high school state championship players and coaches, an Mr. Basketball, Indiana All-Stars, All-Americans, professional careers, more than 2,800 coaching wins and outstanding contributions to the sport and our state, the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame proudly announces their 59th men’s induction class.
Bill Berberian’s name is so synonymous with West Lafayette High School basketball that the Red Devils play in Berberian Gymnasium. Spending 28 of his 31-year head coaching career at West Lafayette, from 1953-1980 his West Lafayette teams won 374 games, four Hoosier conference titles and a 1979 regional title – the first regional win in school history and their first sectional championship in 43 years.
He won a sectional title and South Central Conference championship in his first season at Greensburg, where he coached the first three seasons of his career, bringing his career total to over 400 wins.
Berberian was a standout in Illinois high school basketball, setting the Thorton H.S. (Harvey, IL) career scoring record on a 28-1 squad his senior year, earning all-state honors as a junior and senior and earning induction in the Illinois Basketball Hall of Fame.
Following military service – he earned the Bronze Star, Combat Infantryman Badge and Presidential Unit Citation for his role as an artillery forward observer during the Battle of the Bulge in World War II – he was a team captain and team MVP at Purdue University.
The 95-year-old resides in West Lafayette.
Other inductees:
Wally Cox set scoring records at Broad Ripple High School, followed by more scoring records at Butler University. Setting the Broad Ripple career mark for scoring (750) and single-season points (429), he was the leading scorer in Indianapolis as a senior, earned 1st team all-city honors and was a 1954 Indiana All-Star.
The late Alan Darner led Pike teams to two IHSAA championships in his successful head coaching career. A native of Ohio, where he won 167 games in 15 seasons, his Indiana coaching career was launched at Anderson Highland. From 1986-1995, Darner’s Highland teams were 142-59 (.706), winning four Olympic Conference championships, 1991 sectional and regional championships and a 1991 Hall of Fame Classic title.
The late Ted Guzek was a Hoosier native who made a name as a standout at Butler University. A 1954 graduate of Hammond Morton High where he averaged 18.5 points per game as a senior for the 18-5 sectional runners-up, he joined a talented group of players under Tony Hinkle at Butler (fellow Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame inductees Keith Greve, Bobby Plump, Ray Craft and Wally Cox).
Mark James entered the 2019-20 season among the 20 winningest head coaches in Indiana high school basketball history. Currently in his 2nd season leading the Perry Meridian program, the 1973 Martinsville graduate began his head coaching career with three seasons at Covington. From 1985-2010, he was a fixture as the head coach at Franklin Central, followed by seven seasons leading Ben Davis to successes including the 2017 4A IHSAA championship
Lyndon Jones earns accolades as one of the best players from one of Indiana’s most successful high school basketball programs. The 1987 co-Mr. Basketball after helping the Marion Giants to three consecutive state titles in 1985, 1986 and 1987, he was a 1987 McDonald’s All-American and Parade Magazine All-American, leading the Giants to an 84-4 record over his final three seasons, a 21-0 record in the esteemed North Central Conference, 40 consecutive wins his sophomore and junior seasons and a No. 1 national ranking by USA Today in his senior season.
John Lee set scoring records at New Castle Chrysler High School and continued with All-American honors at Ball State University. His senior year coinciding with the opening of the New Castle Fieldhouse set single-season Trojan records of 575 points, 23.9 points per game, 217 field goals, 141 free throws, a single-season FT% mark of .821, a single-game record of 18 made free throws, his 52 points scored vs. Lewisville in the 1960 sectional remains the highest point total in the venue’s history and his career scoring average of 19.1 points per game remained the best in program history for 23 years
The late Davage Minor is noted for multiple basketball firsts. A 1941 graduate of Gary Froebel, Minor had gained notice as the first player in Northwest Indiana to develop a jump shot before, as a senior captain, he led Froebel to their first and only state finals appearance, earning himself all-state honors.
Dick Nyers made his mark as a standout in 1950’s Indianapolis high school and college basketball. A three-time 1st team all-city player at Manual High School, he set the school single-season scoring record three times, totaling 262 points as a sophomore, 331 as a junior and 385 as a senior. He was the leading scorer in Indianapolis as a junior at 17.4 points per game, and was the 2nd leading scorer in the city as a senior at 18.9 points per game. He also set school single-game scoring records with 30 in his junior season and a game of 34 as a senior.
Kirby Overman is noted as the head coach of the New Albany 1973 state championship team, among a lengthy coaching career. Leading the programs at Otterbein, Benton Central, North Dearborn, Batesville, New Albany, Hamilton Heights, Bluffton and Cloverdale high schools, he earned 230 wins at Indiana high schools, 173 wins at high schools in Florida and Virginia and 36 wins as the head coach at IUPUI.
The late Bob Purkhiser took Hoosier hardwood success to additional fame overseas. A 1961 Indiana All-Star and four-sport letterman, he was a member of Bluffton’s 21-6 1960 semi-state finalist team as a junior and 18-7 regional finalists his senior season. A three-sport athlete at Purdue University, he was the 6th Boilermaker to surpass 1,000 career points, graduating 5th in program history with 1,060 points in three seasons after averaging 20.0 points per game as a senior and earning all-Big Ten honors.
Jerry Reynolds has led a notable career in high school, college and professional basketball. A two-time honorable mention all-state player at Springs Valley High School, he was a member of teams at Vincennes University that were 51-14 over two seasons.
The late Ray Roesner earned accolades as a high school and college player as well as notable coach and administrator roles. A 1953 graduate of Holland High School, he set school records in single-game points (41), season scoring (617) and career points (830). He averaged 23.7 points per game his senior season, leading Holland to their first sectional championship and was the state’s leading scorer in the 1953 regionals, totaling 62 points in two games.
The late Mark Siegel set numerous records at Pike High School before his life was tragically cut short. A 1976 and 1977 honorable mention all-state player and 1st team academic all-state selection, he earned 1st team all-Marion County honors twice and 1st team all-conference honors twice, averaging nearly 14 points per game as a junior and 19.5 points his senior season.
Terry Stotts has had notable success as a high school and college player and professional coach. A 1976 Indiana All-Star and all-state selection after averaging 24.4 points and 13.6 rebounds per game as a senior, he led the Cougars to the first sectional championship in school history and was the first Bloomington North player to be named an Indiana All-Star.
Joe Sutter led one of Indiana’s storied programs to state tournament success. A three-year starter, he led Marion to a 70-13 record, three regional championships and two state finals appearances in his prep career. After his undefeated and #2 ranked Giants fell to eventual state champ Indianapolis Washington in a 61-60 loss in the state semifinal game, he was named the 1969 Trester Award winner for mental attitude.
Steve Yoder netted success at Indiana high schools and an Indiana college. A 1958 graduate of Plymouth High School, his lengthy coaching career includes notable success in his native state. The head coach of his alma mater, Plymouth, from 1967-73, his teams there won three conference titles, three sectionals, two regional championships and twice ended the season ranked in the top 10 in the state.
Paul White is recognized with the Centennial Award, created to recognize those who contributed to Indiana high school basketball at least 100 years ago, which includes induction. White was a 1920 graduate of Franklin High School, where he was a starter for their state championship team his senior year, the first of three consecutive state titles for the “Wonder Five.”
The recipient of this year’s Indiana Pacers Silver Medal award, which includes Hall of Fame induction, is former Grace College head coach Jim Kessler.
The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 59th Annual Men’s Awards Banquet will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The day’s events will include a reception at the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame museum in New Castle that afternoon with a banquet that evening at the Primo Banquet Hall in Indianapolis.
Reservations are available online now or through mail order in early 2020. Call the Hall at 765-529-1891, visit www.hoopshall.com or email info@hoopshall.com for more information.
