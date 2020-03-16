GREENSBURG — For hundreds, the opportunity of a lifetime to take part in March Madness will have to wait at least another year.
This includes former Greensburg basketball player and current NCAA D2 athlete Drew Comer.
Comer and his Bellarmine University Knights teammates worked throughout the season to reach their 12th consecutive NCAA D2 tourney, but was stripped of the opportunity in the reaction to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Comer spoke with the Daily News recently about the news and how he will remember his freshman season.
“With the tournament being canceled, it is heart wrenching,” Comer said. “This is the month that you work the other 11 for. And with our situation, we started off hot 14-0, went through some ups and downs, we got through it and made the tournament and it was the highlight of the season because we thought we were done. When we saw we got the 5 seed everyone was ready to get to work and make a run.”
Comer explained that he and the team were having a great week of practice all the way through Thursday of last week with plans of playing on Saturday.
The Knights drew Michigan Tech in the first round of the tournament as the 5 seed in the Midwest regional after a 20-8 season.
Despite the heartbreak, Comer sided with the bigger picture.
“It’s bigger than basketball, this is something that has an impact on the global population and in my opinion is the decision that had to be made,” Comer said. “Is it unfortunate? Sure. Especially for the seniors who were expecting to make one final run in the tournament, and just like that it was taken away without the opportunity to go out on their own terms. In saying that, this was a decision that had to be made and has been made on many other levels with other sports as well, so now we just have to move on, support it, and try to keep everyone healthy.”
As spring sports, as well as the end of winter sports were called off, many coaches and officials across the country have called for senior athletes to have the opportunity to return to school for another year to earn the right to end their careers on their own terms.
Comer, though understanding of the request, does not find it in the best interest of collegiate athletics as a whole.
“I personally don’t think it should happen,” Comer said. It would affect the next recruiting classes and would keep kids in high school from making it to the next level. This is a freak thing, I think it is something that will always be a big deal, but is something that we need to keep moving forward from on the athletic side.”
Since the announcement, Bellarmine, along with most other colleges across the country have canceled in-person classes for at least the coming weeks.
Comer returned home at the request of the university on Friday.
