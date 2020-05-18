Two days after leaving Purdue’s men’s basketball team, junior swingman Nojel Eastern announced on his Twitter account he’s transferring within the Big Ten to Michigan.
Under current NCAA rules, the 6-foot-7 Eastern, who averaged 4.9 points and 4 rebounds last season, would have to sit out the 2020-21 season before resuming play in 2021-22.
Purdue coach Matt Painter discussed the departures of both Eastern and center Matt Haarms, who transferred to BYU, at length Wednesday on former Indiana men’s basketball player and coach Dan Dakich’s radio show in Indianapolis.
“Matt Haarms is a good guy, and Nojel Eastern is a good guy,” Painter said. “They want something else out there, and it’s not magical. Sometimes it’s effort and it’s results. I don’t doubt effort, but you’ve got to have results. If you can’t, I feel you. Because I wasn’t better than a lot of guards that I had to play against ... but I don’t run around blaming Gene Keady because I couldn’t guard Calbert Cheaney and Jim Jackson.
“It’s hard to be good, hard to be good immediately. Any time there’s other outside influences (stirring up criticism), you just make it harder to be successful.”
