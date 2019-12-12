The Indiana Football Coaches Association selected four members of the 2019 North Decatur Varsity Football program for inclusion in the 2019 Class 1A All-State Team.
Since its inception in 1970, the IFCA strives to promote the game of football in the State of Indiana and represents over 2000 coaches from all levels throughout the state.
Each year, the IFCA selects individual athletes from each football class for recognition on the Indiana All-State teams.
This year, the IFCA recognized four North Decatur Chargers for their contribution and excellence in the game of football throughout the State of Indiana.
The North Decatur All-State athletes are as follows:
Seniors:
The IFCA selected senior Alex Stirn for his contribution at Safety.
Defensively, Stirn, also selected to the IFCA Junior All-State team in 2018 and an Indiana Football Digest PrimeTime 25 honoree, had 28 solo tackles, 37 tackle assists, and seven tackles for loss in 2019.
Stirn also contributed 3 interceptions for 80 yards. Stirn, a team captain, also received Mid-Indiana Football Conference All-Conference selection, Co-MVP honors, Key Hit honors, and was the inaugural winner of the Bulsworth Character Award for North Decatur High School.
The IFCA selected senior Cody Theobald for his contribution at Defensive Tackle.
Theobald finished the 2019 season with 16 solo tackles, 41 assist tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss. Theobald also had four sacks and one fumble recovery.
Theobald also received recognition as a Mid-Indiana Football Conference AllConference selection and recognition from the North Decatur Charger program for Outstanding Defensive Linemen.
Juniors:
The IFCA selected junior Logan Koehne for his contribution at safety.
In the 2019 season, Koehne, a team captain, accumulated 23 solo tackles, 46 tackle assists, and nine tackles for loss. Koehne also contributed one sack and two interceptions for a total of 54 yards.
Koehne also received recognition as a MidIndiana Football Conference All-Conference selection, Mental Attitude award and Co-MVP.
The IFCA selected junior Connor Messer for his contribution at middle linebacker.
In the 2019 season, Messer recorded 29 solo tackles, 55 tackle assists, and 10 tackles for loss. Messer also recorded 1.5 sacks, one caused fumble, and one pass-deflected.
Messer also received recognition as a Mid-Indiana Football Conference All-Conference selection and Outstanding Defensive Back.
Information provided by North Decatur Football
