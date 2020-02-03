BROOKVILLE – Over the weekend, the IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament began with the sectional round.
The Greensburg Pirates traveled to Franklin County to compete for the sectional crown and advancement to the regional round.
At the end of the day, four Pirates finished in the top four of their respective weight classes to advance to the Richmond Regional.
The top finishing Pirates were Evan Bray and Luke Scheumann. Bray took third place in the 120 lbs. division and Scheumann finished third at 195 lbs.
Bray began the day with back to back wins by bye and forfeit, before dropping a match to Milan’s Ashton Myers.
From there, Bray battled back to pull off two wins against Rushville’s Dylan Galusha and Franklin County’s Andrew Merritt to pull out the third place finish.
Scheumann began the day losing to Rushville’s Austen Gerrian.
After the loss, Scheumann rattled off a trio of wins to earn the third place finish.
He defeated Batesville’s Christian Garcia, Lawrenceburg’s Jack Bradley and then avenged his earlier loss to Gerrian in the third place match.
The duo of Tristan Smith and Eric Lowe each finished fourth in their weight classes.
At 106 lbs. Tristian Smith used a victory over Connersville’s Luke Morris by fall and a victory over Lawrenceburg’s Javier Payne to reach the third place match. In the match he was defeated by Rushville’s Tuff Tackett by fall, leaving him with a fourth place finish.
At 160 lbs., Eric Lowe defeated South Dearborn’s Cooper Barker and Batesville’s Nick Nobbe to reach the third place match.
By points, Lowe was defeated in the third place match.
Greensburg’s Sean Slagle and Alex Dance finished sixth at the sectional, but do not advance to next week.
The Richmond Regional begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8. Admission is $8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.