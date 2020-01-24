GREENSBURG – On Sunday, the IHSAA girls basketball state tournament sectional draw will take place this Sunday.
The 45th annual tournament will kick off with the pairings show on Sunday, beginning at 5 p.m. EST.
Streaming for the pairings show can be found at IHSAAtv.org.
The Greensburg Pirates will play in the South Dearborn sectional this year, while the South Decatur Cougars and North Decatur Chargers will play in the Switzerland County sectional.
The tournament begins Feb. 4.
