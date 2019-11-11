OSGOOD — Behind 19 points from Aliyah Evans, the Greensburg Lady Pirates opened their 2019-20 season with a dominant 56-35 over the Class A No. 1 ranked Jac-Cen-Del Eagles.
Without returning starter Melina Wilkison, the Lady Pirates had no issues getting going and putting the Eagles away early as they jumped ahead 16-0.
Evans led the team with 19 points. Taylor Cooney and Rose Morrison joined her in double figures with 13 and 10 points respectively.
Micha Morrison finished with nine points.
With the win, the Lady Pirates are now ranked No. 7 in the state in Class 3A.
The Pirates travel to North Decatur on Tuesday night for a Decatur County battle.
Cougars fall to 0-2
MARIETTA — The South Decatur Lady Cougars slipped to 0-2 on the season with a 66-41 loss to the Southwestern (Shelby) Spartans on Saturday night.
Lana Bell’s 19 points and 15 rebounds were not enough for the Lady Cougars to stay competitive with the Spartans.
Megan Manlief scored eight points and Brook Somers tallied six points in the game.
Manlief and Somers tied for a team high three assists each.
The Cougars host Union County on Tuesday night in search of their first victory.
Chargers drop season opener
GREENSBURG — The North Decatur Lady Chargers opened their season on Saturday against the Class 2A No. 1 ranked team Triton Central.
The Tigers were too much to handle for the new look Chargers, 75-41.
Sidney Parmer led the team with 10 points score as Brittany Krieger chipped in nine points.
The tough schedule does not trail off for the Chargers just yet, as they will host the 3A No. 7 ranked Greensburg Pirates.
