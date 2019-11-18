WESTPORT -- With three players scoring in double figures, the South Decatur Lady Cougars broke into the win column last Friday night against the Rising Sun Shiners.
The Cougars jumped ahead by 10 points entering the final quarter and held off the Lady Shiners for a 44-36 victory.
Brook Somers led the team with 14 points. Loryn Pate added 10 points and Lana Bell scored 10.
Bell kept her double-double streak alive in the game by pulling down 10 rebounds. She also had five blocks in the game.
Following the win, the Cougars travelled to Morristown on Saturday and were defeated 49-22.
The stand 1-4 on the season, with a game at home against South Ripley scheduled for Tuesday night.
Chargers defeat Batesville on the road
Guards Brittany Krieger and Morgan Stanley scored 13 points each for the North Decatur Chargers on Saturday night as the Chargers picked up a 48-36 win on the road at Batesville.
Sidney Parmer chipped in nine points and Olivia Bohman scored eight.
The Chargers next game is Tuesday night at Southwestern (Hanover).
Pirates lose for first time
The Greensburg Lady Pirates suffered their first defeat of the season on Friday night at the hands of Franklin, 55-44.
The loss drops the Pirates to No. 11 in rankings in Class 3A with a 2-1 record.
They will host Shelbyville on Tuesday night.
