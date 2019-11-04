GREENSBURG — This fall’s Girls on the Run 5K is set for Nov. 16 at Knights of Columbus, Batesville at 10 a.m.
276 girls from Ripley, Decatur and Franklin counties will be running/walking along with their buddies. There is an anticipated 1000-plus 5K participants this year.
To register for the Fall 2019 Girls on the Run 5K event, visit online at www.gotrofmmhealth.org.
If you do not have access to the Internet or a credit card, but would like to register, contact Lynn Hertel at 812-933-5482 or by e-mail at lynn.hertel@girlsontherun.org. Current GOTR program participants and coaches do NOT need to register for the 5K.
Volunteers are also needed. Interested people can volunteer at gotrofmmhealth.org under ‘volunteer’ and ‘5K’.
