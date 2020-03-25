GREENSBURG — As the country’s sports have come to a halt, Greensburg girls tennis coach June Rigney opened up about the state of sports and what it means for her team.
The tennis team had been conditioning since December and utilizing the limited contact period put forth by the IHSAA.
Things were well in place for the team to begin a season full of work after spring break as Rigney explains.
“Our uniforms have already been delivered, we had a practice schedule to begin, and we were ready to hit it hard once everyone returned from spring break; however, for now we are on hold like every other team,” Rigney said. “If we get the opportunity, we will welcome it and do what’s necessary to succeed, but if our season does get canceled, the girls can be proud of what they accomplished last year. These seniors will do great things in the next chapter of their lives.”
The Lady Pirates were going to be a senior heavy team this year.
“My team would have been very senior heavy this season,” Rigney said. “We only graduated one senior last year and we have Raegan Rigney (conference MVP), Bailey Menkedick, Ellie Acra, Claudia Westhafer (all-conference No. 2 doubles), Aliyah Evans (all-conference No. 2 doubles), Sarah Schneider, and Emma Nobbe returning for us. Along with those seniors, we had Mollie Pumphrey and Olivia Colson returning who were JV players last season. Additions to the team this season are freshmen, Jenna Foster, Abigail Hoeing, Ella Chapman, and Hailey Duerstock. We also welcome sophomore Scotlyn Reinhold. Our team would be made up of 14 players, but only 12 would travel to away matches.”
The team has received plenty of instruction from their coach throughout these tough times, with hopes that the season will continue in May.
“Most of our players are multi-sport athletes so they are pretty committed to keeping themselves in shape all year around, but I have encouraged them to exercise their bodies and their minds each day,” Rigney said. “There was a lot to look forward to this season since all but one of our varsity players returned and we were both conference and sectional champions last year.”
Rigney concluded with more her thoughts on the pandemic as a whole and gives a positive thought for all to consider when we reach the finish line of these times.
“Possibly not having a tennis season is certainly very sad and seems unreal, but this pandemic is bigger than tennis as we are all aware,” Rigney said. “What sad, trying times we are currently in and boy is the unknown scary; yet I believe this too shall pass and hopefully it will force our society to rethink all we take for granted.”
