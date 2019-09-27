GREENSBURG — On Saturday, the Greensburg Lady Pirates and North Decatur’s Sidney Parmer will take to the course at Edgewood Golf Club for the Lapel Regional of the IHSAA State Tournament.
Action is set to begin at 9 a.m., with the Lady Pirates beginning from the tenth hole at 9:50 a.m.
Advancement to State Finals: Top three teams; Ties for top three teams must be resolved in order to advance. Top five low individuals excluding those individuals who advance with a team. Ties for fifth place must be played off in order to advance.
18 teams will compete for the three spots in the IHSAA State Finals, set for Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5 at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
This weekend’s regional is free of cost and is located at 519 Golf Club Rd, Anderson, IN 46011.
