The 26th Annual Decatur Golf Tournament benefiting Our Hospice of South Central Indiana will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Greensburg Country Club.
“This year’s tournament is being held in recognition and appreciation for Jim Sturges, a long time dedicated committee member for the past 25 years,” Laura Leonard, Our Hospice President, said. “The tournament will be slighty modified this year to keep all participants safe, but we expect it will be another fantastic event as we raise funds to support Hospice patients and families served by our staff at our Greensburg office.”
Registration for this year’s tournament must be done in advance as there will be no walk up registration on July 17. The entry fee has been reduced to $90 per player/$360 per team which includes green fees, cart, box lunch and prizes.
Teams will be assigned a starting hole prior to the event and will be asked to pick up their boxed lunch prior to going directly to their assigned starting hole for an 11 a.m. shotgun start. Awards will be announced on social media.
“This is an important fundraising event for us. As a not-for-profit hospice, we rely on generous community support to help us raise funds to bridge the gap in funding and bring the very best care to all patients and families who need it. Last year, we provided over $311,000 in professional medical care in the Greensburg area. Fundraising events, such as the golf tournament, provide critical support for those at the end of their life. We gratefuly ask the Greensburg and surrounding communities, especially at this time of unprecedented challenges, to once again step up and help us meet this need,” Leonard added.
To become a sponsor or register, please call Mark Wickens 812-614-1985, Jim Wenning 812-593-0940 or Julie Davis 812-371-7973.
Since 1994, through the support of the generous tournament sponsors and donors, this event has raised a total of more than $620,000.
