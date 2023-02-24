The public was invited to attend the dedication of the Visitors Center Trail at Goose Pond Fish & Wildlife Area (FWA) at 10 a.m. Feb. 25.
The accessible 0.5-mile gravel trail circles the visitors center. The trail’s surface and maximum 15% slope grades allow for virtually anyone of any ability to use it and appreciate the route’s wildflower plantings and interpretive signage.
“Construction and completion of the trail would not have been possible without the help of Goose Pond Fish and Wildlife Area’s major partner, the Indiana Wildlife Federation,” Wuestefeld said of the nonprofit group that promotes the wise use of renewable resources through educational programs.
Goose Pond FWA, located near the Greene County city of Linton, serves as an inclusive space for birding and other outdoor recreational opportunities across 9,098 acres of prairie and marsh habitat. Built in 2016, the visitors’ center includes interpretive displays and scopes for viewing wildlife.
For more information about Goose Pond FWA, see on.IN.gov/goosepondfwa.
Spring Turkey Reserved Hunt Applications
Beginning Feb. 19, hunters may apply for spring turkey reserved hunts at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt. The online method is the only way to apply for the hunts. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 19. No late entries will be accepted. Applicants must possess a hunting license valid for the hunt they are applying.
Hunters will be selected through a random computerized draw. An email will be sent to all applicants when the draws have been completed. Applicants will be able to view draw results online within two weeks after the application period closes.
Specific hunt information for individual properties may be found by visiting on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.
Spring turkey hunts on Division of Fish & Wildlife properties: Atterbury Fish & Wildlife Area, Aukiki Wetland Conservation Area, Crosley Fish &Wildlife Area, Deer Creek Fish & Wildlife Area, Fairbanks Landing Fish & Wildlife Area, Glendale Fish & Wildlife Area, Goose Pond Fish & Wildlife Area, Hillenbrand Fish & Wildlife Area, Hovey Lake Fish & Wildlife Area, J.E. Roush Lake Fish & Wildlife Area, Jasper-Pulaski Fish & Wildlife Area, Kingsbury Fish & Wildlife Area, LaSalle Fish & Wildlife Area, Pigeon River Fish & Wildlife Area, Sugar Ridge Fish & Wildlife Area, Tri-County Fish & Wildlife Area, Willow Slough & and Wildlife Area and Winamac Fish & Wildlife Area.
Spring turkey hunts on National Wildlife Refuges: Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge and Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge (Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge also has a youth spring turkey hunt reserved draw. The application for the youth hunt is open Feb. 15 – March 12.)
Spring turkey hunts on State Parks-managed lakes: Mississinewa Lake and Salamonie Lake.
Only one application per hunt is allowed. No changes may be made once an application is submitted.
The application process is now consolidated into the online services website along with licenses, CheckIN Game, and HIP registration. An online account is not required to apply, but a Customer ID number is needed.
In the online system, hunts without a registration fee will follow the same process as hunts with a fee. To register for hunts with no required fee, applicants will still use the prompts: “Add to Cart,” “Proceed to Checkout,” and “Place Order.” If the transaction total is $0, the applicant will not be asked to enter credit card information. Applicants must place the order to submit an application.
To view draw results, applicants can log into their online services account or click “View results” at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt. Applicants should select “click here” under the heading “Reserved Hunts” to see the status of registered hunts. The link will only show upcoming hunts an individual has registered for. Logging into an account online is required to see the full history of reserved hunt registrations.
More information on reserved turkey hunting is available at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.
2023 Statewide Indiana Master Naturalist Gathering
This year’s event will be held March 31 and April 1 at Clifty Falls State Park. The details and registration may be viewed at: https://content.govdelivery.com/attachments/INDNR/2023/02/10/file_attachments/2406005/2023_IMN_Gathering_Brochure.pdf. Deadline for registration is March 13 and is limited to 100 people.
For information about invoicing or other IMN Gathering questions contact Jody Heaston at jheaston@dnr.IN.gov or call 463-203-6562.
For local lodging you must book on your own. There are many lodging options around Madison. Camping is available at Clifty Falls, but water may be found only at a single source, depending on weather temperature. Call the park to double check at 812-273-8885. For campground reservations go to camp.IN.gov.
For more information about the Indiana Master Naturalist program, visit indianamasternaturalist.org.
The Gathering is open to any IMN student, certified IMN, Advanced IMN, IMN hosts and IMN workshop speakers. IMNs may bring a guest.
Note: State Park entrance fees will be waived for Gathering attendees on March 31-April 1.
Please let gatehouse know you are with IMN.
To reduce trash, please bring a reusable water bottle. Also, dress for the weather and be prepared for hikes.
‘till next time,
Jack
Readers can contact the author by writing to this publication, or e-mail to jackspaulding@hughes.net.
Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.