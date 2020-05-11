GREENSBURG — The 2020 Greensburg Youth Tennis Camp has been tentatively scheduled for July 6-9.
Cost per student is $20 for the first child in a family, $35 for two children or $50 for three o more children.
Pirates head tennis coach June Rigney explained that the camp will only take place if all Covid-19 public restrictions are lifted.
Paper copies of the entry form will be sent home when belongings are picked up from Greensburg Elementary. Information and entry forms were emailed to all junior high students.
If you have questions you may reach Coach Rigney by email at jurigney@greensburg.k12.in.us or by phone at 812-593-4441.
