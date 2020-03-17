GREENSBURG — With the NCAA putting things on hold for spring sports, local athletes at the next level have put their work on pause to return home from college campuses.
2019 Greensburg graduate and multi-time state finals qualifier Lily Grimes returned home from Huntington, West Virginia over the weekend. She was there competing for the Marshall Thundering Herd’s track and field team.
Grimes opened up over the weekend about what everything was like for her.
“There are a lot of moving parts,” Grimes said. “It all happened very quickly and to be honest, I don’t think I’ve quite processed everything in full yet.”
Grimes explained what the impact the news has on track and field athletes, as most attention has turned to the basketball tournaments being canceled.
“All of this has a huge impact on the track and field world right now,” Grimes said. “We’re talking athletes being stripped of their entire spring season and everything they’ve worked extremely hard for. I know I can speak for me and my teammates in Huntington when I say we’ve been working extremely hard. After indoor season ended for us, we knew we had work to do for outdoor and we’ve been doing just that. When you dedicate so much time to becoming a better athlete and performing well, it’s definitely discouraging to not be able to compete.”
During the indoor season, the Thundering Herd still had plenty of success.
Grimes herself took fourth place in the Marshall Opener against Ohio and Morehead State.
In the Marshall Women’s Classic she finished third.
In the Conference USA championships she finished a team high ninth place with an impressive throw of 41’10”.
As other local athletes have explained, though the decision hurts, it is for the best.
“It’s not what anyone expected to happen, but I do believe there is a reason for all of it,” Grimes said. “I hope that athletes of all sports that have come to a halt get to compete again and finish their careers that they’ve worked so incredibly hard for.
“It’s not easy to be a student athlete,” Grimes said. “It’s quite frankly one of the hardest things I have ever done, but it is so incredibly rewarding. Competing and seeing results is rewarding. I hope the precautions being taken pay off for everyone and I hope that things start getting better instead of getting worse. Seeing college athletes come together in a time like this really shows the character of the athletes at this level and I’m so thankful to be part of something this great.”
Unlike some other schools, Marshall has yet to call off the rest of the semester. They have suspended in person classes until April 13.
On Monday night, Conference USA announced by a unanimous vote that all spring competitions and tournaments were canceled.
Grimes hopes to return to work for her sophomore season as soon as possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.