NEW CASTLE — The No. 2 and No. 4 ranked Crown Point and Penn girls and No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 ranked Lawrence Central, Silver Creek and Lafayette Jeff boys are amongst the fields for the 2019 Raymond James Hall of Fame Classic, to be played Friday, December 27 and Saturday, December 28 at the New Castle Fieldhouse.
The four-team girls field on December 27 includes No. 11 Brownsburg taking on No. 4 Penn at 11:07 a.m. (ET), followed by No. 2 Crown Point vs. No. 16 Salem. The girls field carries a combined 47-5 record into Christmas.
The four-team boys field on December 28 opens with No. 4 Silver Creek facing Heritage Hills at 11:07 a.m. (ET), followed by #2 Lawrence Central against No. 5 Lafayette Jeff. The boys field combines for a 23-2 record.
Consolation games will be played each night at 6:07 p.m., with championship games to follow.
Tickets will be available at the door for $10 each session.
Live broadcasts of the games will be available at IHSAAtv.org, on the ISC Sports Network and on channels around the state, including Comcast 81, over the air in Central Indiana on MyIndy-TV23, as well as multiple social media outlets and the IHSAAtv app.
Highlighting the best teams, players and coaches in Indiana high school basketball, this will be the 36th Girls Classic and 43nd Boys Classic.
26 Indiana Miss Basketball award winners, 12 McDonald’s All-Americans and 10 WNBA players have participated in Girls Classic history, while 28 Mr. Basketball award winners, 26 McDonald’s All-Americans and 19 NBA Draft picks have participated in Boys Classic history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.