Denny Hamlin dominated the NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway Sunday.
The winning Virginia native’s big win enabled Hamlin punch his ticket to the Round of Eight as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs travel to the short track at Martinsville, Virginia this weekend.
Chase Elliott’s thrilling run to capture second behind Hamlin at Kansas earned the son of Bill Elliott the final Playoff position in the 2019 NASCAR Cup title chase. Elliott’s second-place Kansas finish edged out 2012 NASCAR Cup champion Brad Keselowski , who along with Clint Bowyer, William Byron, and Alex Bowman failed to make the “cut” for the Round of Eight drivers heading to Martinsville.
Kyle Busch with 4,046 points leads the Round of Eight contenders into the race on the famous “Paper Clip” short track at Martinsville Sunday. The next seven drivers in the “Round of Eight” are (In order) : Martin Truex Jr.(4,042pts) , Denny Hamlin (4,037 pts), Joey Logano (4,030 pts), Kevin Harvick (4,028 pts), Chase Elliott (4,024 pts), Kyle Larson (4,011 pts), and Ryan Blaney (4,009 pts).
An elated Hamlin commented on his fifth victory of the 2019 NASCAR season.
“Our car was built for downforce,” Hamlin said. “Once we got out front, we could hold it wide open. So, it worked out and it was just fast enough to win. Glad we could pull it off.”
The final three races in the Round of Eight starts at Martinsville, moves to Texas and finishes at Phoenix.
Any driver in the Round of Eight who wins any of the next three races automatically advances to final Round of Four at Homestead/Miami Speedway where the highest finisher in the Round of Four will be crowned 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion.
