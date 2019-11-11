Denny Hamlin’s dominating win in Sunday’s Bluegreen Vacations 500 at ISM (Phoenix) Raceway set the final Championship 4 field to race for the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Hamlin’s win earns him the final position along with Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. (winner at Martinsville), Sunday’s runner-up Kyle Busch, and the only non-Gibbs driver Kevin Harvick of Stewart-Haas Racing who earned his playoff position by winning at Texas.
After sliding and severely damaging his car last Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway, Hamlin fell 20 points behind the cut line for the Championship 4 entering Phoenix. His chances were slim to earn a final four position short of a victory at Phoenix. He was 20 points behind defending Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano and 22 points behind Gibbs teammate Kyle Busch.
Hamlin’s determined and dominating win saw him pass Logano on lap 177, and pull away to win by over 12 seconds leading a race-high 143 laps.
Logano, who led 93 laps early and won Stage Two had an undiagnosed handling issue. The hard-driving Logano faded to finish a very disappointing ninth and out of chance to defend his NASCAR title.
The 2018 NASCAR Cup champion commented on his confusing , late-race struggles that cost him a chance to race at Homestead-Miami to defend his title:
“No clue,” Logano said. “I went from a car that could lead and win a stage, and run really well, and from what they told me, it was an air pressure adjustment made it go from a winning car to can’t stay on the lead lap. One of the tightest things I’ve ever driven. I really don’t understand it. Just wasn’t our year to make it, I guess.”
Hamlin’s Phoenix win coupled with teammate Kyle Busch’s second-place finish ,and Truex Jr’s Martinsville win assured a record-setting number of three Gibbs Racing cars in the Championship 4 finale at Homestead-Miami next weekend.
An elated Hamlin commented on his important win at Phoenix, his 27th NASCAR Cup win, and earning the opportunity to compete to win his first NASCAR Cup Series title.
“I can’t believe it,” Hamlin said. “This team worked so hard this whole year. They deserve to be here. I put them in a bad hole last weekend (at Texas). I told them today, ‘I’m going to give everything I’ve got to make up for the mistake I made last weekend. That’s all I got.’ One of the best cars of my career, I can tell you that.”
Logano (ninth place), Ryan Blaney (third place finish), Kyle Larson (fourth place) and Chase Elliott, who spun and wrecked out early in the race were all eliminated from a Championship 4 position heading to Homestead-Miami.
Next Sunday’s Ford 400 should see a winner-take-all shootout for the 2019 NASCAR Cup title.
The three Japanese-owned Toyotas of Joe Gibbs Racing drivers will be definitely be favored over the lone American-owned Ford Mustang GT of Kevin Harvick driving for Hoosier racing legend and Columbus native Tony Stewart of Stewart-Haas Racing.
Keep in mind that Sunday’s Phoenix winner Hamlin is the only driver of the Championship 4 who has never won a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.