Handing out superlatives for Purdue's 2018 season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Purdue’s 2018 football season looked like it was over even before the team’s first road trip.
The Boilers started 0-3, including what coach Jeff Brohm called an “embarrassing” loss to Eastern Michigan. But the team rallied to produce one of the more memorable seasons in recent Purdue history. The valleys were low all the way to the end with a 63-14 loss to Auburn in the Music City Bowl. But the peaks were as high as they’ve been in a long time in West Lafayette with three upset wins over ranked opponents, including a stunning victory over then No. 2 Ohio State and a victory at Indiana to clinch the Boilers’ second straight bowl berth on the last day of the regular season.
In the wake of the season finale, here are some season superlatives, as decided by CNHI Sports Indiana beat writer Mike DeFabo:
Offensive MVP: Rondale Moore, freshman, WR
In the first half of his first college game, Moore nearly broke Purdue’s single-game all-purpose yard record. He put up 302 yards, just 10 yards from the record. The debut was only the start of what became an All-American season. Moore was a highlight machine, racking up 114 catches for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns, plus 21 rushes for 213 yards and two more scores. Even those numbers don’t fully represent Moore’s impact on the team. Because of the non-stop double coverage the freshman commanded, Moore helped elevate the entire offense.
Defensive MVP: Markus Bailey, junior, LB
Even before the first game was played, Brohm put the spotlight on Bailey. He proclaimed Bailey the Boilers’ “best player” at Big Ten Media Day. The junior linebacker lived up to the billing with a team-leading 115 tackles. On a young defense, Bailey provided much-needed experience and leadership. Now, the question in the offseason is if he’ll make the jump to the NFL or return to Purdue for his senior season.
Comeback Player: David Blough, senior, QB
After a broken ankle ended Blough’s 2017, the quarterback returned to West Lafayette to battle Elijah Sindelar for the starting job. He lost the camp competition. But when Sindelar went down with a practice injury before Week 3, Blough stepped in to set a new Purdue record for passing yards in a single game (572). That game provided a springboard for the rest of the season. The quarterback played the best football of his career in his final season, completing 66 percent of his passes for 3,705 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Emerging Defender: Derrick Barnes, sophomore, LB/DE
When Purdue lost seven defensive starters, Barnes was one of the key pieces the Boilers were counting on to step up. He produced 92 tackles, the third-most on the team, and three sacks. As his career continues, he’ll be a player to watch. Before the bowl game, the Boilermakers moved him to their “LEO” position, a hybrid defensive end/linebacker spot on the line of scrimmage where he’s more free to rush the passer. It will be interesting to see if that’s a full-time position change as his career continues.
Emerging offensive player: Grant Hermanns, junior, OT
Purdue’s offensive line will undergo a makeover this offseason. Four of the top six offensive linemen have exhausted their eligibility. Hermanns is one of just two linemen with experience returning. He’s battled several knee issues already in his career, including a torn ACL in 2017 and a meniscus injury this year. Getting him back to full strength will be critical to help protect Sindelar’s blind side in 2019.
Most inspirational: Tyler Trent
Any analysis of Purdue’s season would be incomplete without Trent. The courageous cancer fighter predicted the Boilers would upset Ohio State. And then he fought to make sure he would be there to see it. He’s continued to follow the team. He was there for the Old Oaken Bucket win over IU and served as the honorary captain for the Music City Bowl. His story will continue be told, and his spirit will live on long after this season is over.
