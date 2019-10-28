SHELBYVILLE — With a sixth place finish on Saturday, Greensburg junior Brenner Hanna qualified for her third straight state finals appearance in cross country.
Joined by her Lady Pirates teammates, Hanna ran an 18:38 5k time together in the pouring run.
Among the 20 teams, the Lady Pirates finished in 16th place.
Sophomore Emily Mangels ran 20:30 and took 71st. Liz Pavy was 109th in 21:17. Olivia Colson was 167th in 23:11 while Sophia Nobbe crossed the finish line next in 23:16. Mollie Pumphrey placed 174th in 23:58. Emma Wilmer was 180th in 26:26.
Hanna will compete in the state finals as an individual runner, though her teammates will be there to cheer her on along the way.
The state finals take place in Terre Haute at the LaVern Gibson Cross Country Course. The girls race is scheduled to take place 1:45 p.m. Admission costs $10.
The Lady Pirates were joined by two boys runners.
Senior Hunter Butz ended his career running 17:55 for 144th place. He finished his four years with a personal best of 17:01. He was all-EIAC and all-sectional three times. Butz was also a semi-state qualifier and academic all-state first team twice.
Sophomore Andrew Johnson placed 154th in 18:10. Johnson has been all-conference and all-sectional the last two seasons.
