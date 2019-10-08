TERRE HAUTE — On Saturday, Greensburg junior Brenner Hanna rewrote history.
During the second annual Nike Valley Twilight Cross Country Invite, Hanna broke her own school record with an 18:30.7 time on the LaVern Gibson Championship Course.
Teams from all over the Midwest took advantage of the cooler temperatures to race 5000 m under the lights. Hanna competed in the Girls Championship race that featured some of the top teams from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Illinois, and Missouri.
Hanna’s time was good enough for her to finish eighth in the race. She was the state of Indiana’s top finishing runner.
