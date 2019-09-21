GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Pirates were on top of their game Thursday night when they hosted the Decatur County cross country meet.
The Pirates won the team titles in both the boys and girls meets.
The Greensburg boys posted a perfect score of 15 to win the title.
Hunter Butz led the way to an individual county title, his third straight individual county title. This time his final time was 18:40.
Jonathon Ralston led a trio of sophomores placing second in 18:57. Sawyer Sanders was third in a time of 19:02 while Andrew Johnson took 4th place in 19:06.
Nate Murray finished 5th in 19:06, and Kole Stephens took 6th in 19:14 to round out the Pirates perfect day.
Trevor Newby finished in seventh to lead the county schools. He finished in 20:12.
South Decatur’s Nick Keppel and Brandon Gearhart of North Decatur joined the All-County team with their top 10 finishes.
In the girls’ race, junior Brenner Hanna won for the fifth time in six races this season, and claimed her third straight county title.
Emily Mangels crossed the line second in 22:02, and Liz Pavy was third in 22:22 for the Lady Pirates.
North Decatur’s Jenna Walton finished fourth, Gracie Osting finished seventh and Ellie Cox finished 10th to make the All-County team.
South Decatur’s Sierra Kalli finished fifth to land on the All-County team.
Sophie Nobbe used a strong move in the middle of the race to take sixth overall in 24:43. Emma Wilmer was 8th in 25:06, and Olivia Colson finished 9th in 25:09 rounding out the team for the Pirates.
