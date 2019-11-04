TERRE HAUTE — The LaVerne Gibson Championship Cross Country Course hosted the 39th Annual Girls IHSAA State Finals on Saturday afternoon.
Greensburg junior Brenner Hanna made her third appearance in the state finals in three years.
With a time of 19:07, Hanna finished 37th place out of the over 200 runners in the event. She finished 26th in the 2018 state finals and 34th place in the 2017 state finals.
Throughout the season, she won nine of the 14 races including her third conference, sectional and regional titles. Hanna also broke the school record for 5 km twice lowering it to 18:27 at the South Dearborn Sectional.
Senior Erin Strzelecki of Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger battled Edgewood’s Annalyssa Crain over the first half of the race. Strzelecki ran well over the last 2 km, and she was the individual champion covering the 5000m course in 17:23.
The Fort Wayne Carroll Chargers defended their team title winning with 101 pts. Other schools in the top five included Zionsville, Carmel, Fishers, and Columbus North.
