FRANKLIN – Against a field of strong challengers, Brenner Hanna remained on top.
With an 18:46 time, Hanna claimed her third straight regional title in cross country at the Franklin Regional. With help from teammates Liz Pavy, Emily Mangels, Olivia Colson, Sophie Nobbe, Mollie Pumphrey and Kylee Simpson, Hanna helped guide the Lady Pirates to a fifth place finish in the regional, qualifying the Lady Pirates for the semistate round.
Pavy was the second highest finishing Lady Pirates with a time of 20:10. She finished eighth and earned all-regional honors.
Mangels was all-regional for the second year in a row. She took 19th in 20:45. Colson finished 52nd in 22:34, and Nobbe was 64th in a time of 23:00.
Pumphrey returned to action after battling injury most of the season. She placed 67th in 23:19. Freshman Kylee Simpson ran her fastest race of the season. She was 87th in 26:28.
The Pirates boys team, finished seventh out of the 10 teams at the regional.
Though the team will not advance, two Pirates runners will compete in the Shelbyville semistate.
Andrew Johnson led the Pirates for the second week in a row. He took 30th place in 17:41 and qualified for the semi-state meet as an individual. He will be joined by senior Hunter Butz, who placed 32nd in 17:43.
Jonathon Ralston ran 17:55 and crossed the finish line in 39th place. Freshman Nate Murray was 40th in a time of 17:58. Sawyer Sanders was Greensburg’s fifth runner at regional. He placed 54th in 18:29. Vaughn Verzo was 80th in 19:42 while Bryant Merritt ran 20:22, his best time of the season, and placed 85th overall.
Multiple runners from North Decatur and South Decatur also made themselves known at the Franklin regional on Saturday.
A trio of North Decatur Lady Chargers took to the course in hopes of continuing their season.
Sophomore runner Jenna Walton finished 33rd overall, just mere seconds short of the qualifying cut line. She ran a 21:23.
Fellow sophomore Gracie Osting ran a 22:39 to finish 53rd and freshman Paige Reisman finished 71st in 23:46.
One Lady Cougar of South Decatur qualified for regional. Sierra Kalli finished 46th in her final high school run. She ran a 22:09 to close out a storied career at South Decatur.
While two Cougars qualified for the regional, only one was able to run due to injury. Trevor Newby and Nick Keppel both qualified for Saturday regional, but only Newby found himself able to participate.
Newby’s time of 18:31 placed him 56th in the race.
Shelbyville hosts the IHSAA Semistate at the Blue River Memorial Park. The racing will begin on Saturday with the boys’ race starts at 10:30 a.m., and the girls’ competition begins at 11:15 a.m..
