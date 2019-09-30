For the third straight year, and in her third attempt, Greensburg’s Brenner Hanna is the girls cross country EIAC individual champion.
The annual EIAC meet was ran at Moores Hill on the South Dearborn campus in Aurora. The Batesville Bulldogs won the team conference titles in boys the boys and girls meets.
Hanna’s winning time of 19:33 helped the Lady Pirates to finish second in the team standings.
Liz Pavy earned all-EIAC honors for the third time. She placed fifth overall in 20:30. Sophomore Emily Mangels joined Hanna and Pavy on all-conference team. She finished in sixth place with a time of 20:35.
Olivia Colson crossed the finish line in 23rd place in 23:28. Junior Mollie Pumphrey returned to action and finished 27th overall in 24:14. Emma Wilmer came in 29th in 24:28 while teammate Sophie Nobbe was 34th in 24:58.
The Lady Pirates are now 53-13 with one meet to go before the IHSAA tournament series.
The Greensburg Pirates boys team took third place out of the eight conference schools.
Sophomore Jonathan Ralston earned all-EIAC recognition for the first time placing seventh overall in 17:41. Nate Murray finished ninth in a personal best time of 17:43 and also was all-conference.
Senior Hunter Butz was 12th overall in 17:55. Butz earned all-conference honors for the third consecutive season in cross country. Andrew Johnson placed 15th and recorded a time of 18:11 to receive all-EIAC recognition for the second year in a row.
Sawyer Sanders was 25th in 19:00 while Sean Slagle finished 35th in 19:31. Kole Stephens crossed the finish line in 37th with a time of 19:35.
The boys have a record of 51-14 as they prepare to conclude their regular season with the Greensburg Invitational on Thursday evening.
