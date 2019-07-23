CHICAGO — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh provided an interesting final act to Big Ten Football Media Days on Friday morning.
As the last of 14 head coaches to take the podium, Harbaugh doubled down on his comments about Urban Meyer while offering opinions on transfer rules and the Wolverines being favorites to win the Big Ten title.
Of his comments on a podcast about Meyer and how controversy follows him wherever he goes, Harbaugh said: “I don’t think it was anything that was anything new or anything of a bombshell. It’s things that many of you all understand and have written about.”
Harbaugh was then asked about receiver Oliver Martin transferring from the Wolverines within the Big Ten to his home state, Iowa. Martin is seeking a waiver to play immediately, presumably due to the school’s decision to hire new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. As the second part of the question, the reporter asked Harbaugh if he would allow Martin to play right away.
“The compliance office has discussed that, and ultimately that decision is made by the NCAA,” Harbaugh said. “There’s a misconception on how you phrased that. I have nothing to do with his ability to play right away.
“My opinion on it, which I could give you, is that it should be clear to what the rules are for youngsters when they transfer. My opinion is that every student-athlete should have a one-time ability to transfer and not have to sit out a year, and then if they were to transfer a second time, then the previous rule that we had, where you had to sit out a year of eligibility, and with that, I would also keep the graduate transfer rule that we have in place right now, where you can graduate and transfer and become immediately eligible.”
Later, Harbaugh was asked about how he felt about Michigan being picked to win the Big Ten by various preseason media polls.
“That’s where I would pick us,” Harbaugh said.
Asked why, Harbaugh responded: “Our team is in a really good place. Young, enthusiastic team with players with a lot of good experience. I feel really good about our coaching staff, and like I said, I feel like it’s good, it’s tight, and we’re proceeding on a daily basis to make it even tighter, even better.”
Michigan did lose four defensive starters to the NFL Draft last season, but Harbaugh feels confident in his team’s ability to reload on the defensive side of the ball.
“We have good reinforcements,” Harbaugh said. “There’s depth and there’s reinforcements in the first and second units where the necessity to play the freshmen is decreasing.”
CFP RETURN?
Big Ten football coaches were asked throughout the morning about the conference’s two-year absence from the College Football Playoff.
Penn State coach James Franklin offered his views, saying the league has to re-examine the east-west division split and its decision to play nine conference games instead of eight.
“When you play nine conference games, you’re going to have more losses within your conference,” Franklin said. “Just obviously mathematics tell you that. Obviously, we’ve made some changes now in some of the philosophies that go around 1-AA games, FCS opponents and things like that.
“So I just think all these things need to be discussed after the last two years and what’s happened because I think obviously a lot of people in this room as well as the people in our conference feel like we have an opportunity to compete with anyone, anywhere at any time. We want the opportunity to do that.”
RESPECT CARD
After winning the west division last season, Northwestern was picked to finish fourth in a preseason Cleveland.com media poll.
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald was asked about the prediction and whether he could use that as motivation for his players heading into the 2019 season.
“I’m going to have Matt Foley come talk about that in the first team meeting and really get the guys stoked up,” Fitzgerald said, referring to the late Chris Farley’s Saturday Night Life character. “Yeah, I mean, it is what it is. … We’re not great clickbait, I guess, so picking us first isn’t real sexy. But we’ll just earn it. We’ll just earn it. That’s what’s so great about football.”
HEISMAN HYPE
Wisconsin junior running back Jonathan Taylor is considered one of the leading candidates to win the Heisman Trophy this season.
The Badgers have started a social media campaign for Taylor, entitled, “Jonathan Taylor is Bringing Running Back” which highlights his FBS record 1,977 yards as a freshman and 2,194 yards last season.
Asked about dealing with the preseason Heisman hype, Taylor responded: “I had a chance to talk to (Stanford’s) Bryce Love and some other guys at award shows. They approached it as just going out and trying to win as many games as you can, so that’s how I’m going to approach it.”
EARLY TRIP
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm intends to take the Boilermakers out to Reno, Nev., two days in advance to prepare for the season opener Aug. 30 at Nevada.
Reno is 4,000 feet above sea level, and Brohm said going out earlier will allow the Boilermakers to get acclimated to the altitude change.
“Going across the country to face a team that won its bowl game last year, it’s going to be a tough matchup,” Brohm said.
ETC.
Indiana senior center Hunter Littlejohn was named to the 2019 Rimington Trophy Watch List, an award given to college football’s top center. ... Brohm said senior DT Lorenzo Neal, who sat out the Music City Bowl with a torn ACL, should be back for limited contact by the start of fall practice in August, with hopes of returning to full contact two weeks after camp begins.
