NEW CASTLE - It was kid’s night at Mt. Lawn and several youngsters made it to the track to participate in Big Wheel races and a coin scramble.
The first feature event of the evening was the Tony Stewart Drywall Crown Vics. Paul Hartlage of Louisville led a strong southern contingent to take the win followed by John Lister, Daniel Durett and Ken Tungett. Durrett was fast qualifier at 19.526. Kaylee Atkinson of New Castle picked up her first win at Mt. Lawn in the Dash. Kaylee is the daughter of Mt/ Lawn veteran Jason Atkinson who campaigns in the Danny Acrey Street Stock.
Next came the Claborn Motors LLC Modifieds and Austin Coe of Ft. Wayne came home victorious followed by his father Scott Coe also of Ft. Wayne. It was the first feature win for either of the Coes. Chris Jennings of Richmond was third followed by Joe Jennings of Richmond and northern Indiana driver JJ Schafer. New Castle native Harold Scott looked to be on his way to his second straight win until with about 10 laps to go he was involved in an incident coming out of the short turn between Austin Coe and Andy Cowan of Modoc. As a result, Scott and Cowan were sent to the rear of the field for the restart. Scott worked his way back up the sixth and Cowan was able to finish 10th. Fast qualifier was Cowan at 17.046 and Tyler Dehart of Muncie won the Dash.
In the Van Hoy Oil Inex Legends, Andrew Evans of Shirley picked up his first Mt. Lawn feature win of his career beating Allan Edsall of Indy by .124 seconds. Evans is the son of another Mt. Lawn veteran Eric Evans who ran Thunder Cars, Street Stocks and Mt. Lawn Late Models. Xavier King was third followed by Doug Greig and John Robbins. Edsall was fast qualifier at 17.691 and Deven Bowman won the Dash.
Owens Electric Stock Compact winner was Chuck Cook of Wilkinson. Cook is also a veteran at Mt. Lawn driving Thunder Cars and Late Models in the past. Cook father was Gene Cook who ran for years at Mt. Lawn in Flying Stocks and AFRA Mini Stocks. Cody Griffith finished second followed by Jonathon Claywell of New Castle and Brad Miller of New Castle. Fast qualifier was Cook at 19.917. The Dash went to Tracy Runyion with the heats going to Miller and Griffith.
The next event at Mt. Lawn is the Raintree 100 with the CRA Sportsman. Also on the program will be the Modifieds, Stock Compacts, Crown Vic’s, Vintage Sprint Cars and Street Drags. Ticket prices are $10 for adults with children 10-and-under free. Racing will get underway at 6 p.m.
-Information provided
