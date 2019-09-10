Kevin Harvick, celebrated his big win in Sunday’s Brickyard 400 on the famous “Yard of Bricks” at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
An elated Harvick commented on third NASCAR Cup win of the 2019 that finalized the 16-driver field for the for the playoffs leading to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title,
“This is a special place,” Harvick said. “Indianapolis means so much to me. As a kid I watched Rick Mears win Indy 500’s and got to be around him as a kid, and he was my hero, so coming here and winning here is pretty awesome.”
Joe Logano, Bubba Wallace, William Byron, and Clint Bowyer rounded out the top five finishers.
The NASCAR drivers move to Las Vegas for the first round of the 10-race playoffs to determine the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion.
