Harvick lives up to being 'The Closer'

Brooklyn, MI — Kevin Harvick lived up to his nickname the “Closer” when he overcame numerous issues, the intense tough competition, and late-race fuel mileage questions to capture the 50th annual Consumers Energy 400.
After qualifying second and starting beside pole-sitter Brad Keselowski, Harvick let Keselowski’s fast No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang set the early race pace content to ride a close second. Near disaster struck Harvick’s No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford just before the end of Stage 1; a flat tire put the veteran into the pits and a lap down.
The determined “Closer” was not deterred, and he made up lost ground with pure speed and some lucky yellow flags that allowed him to catch up to the leaders.
A late-race spin by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. brought the leaders into the pits fuel and tires. With many feeling the 52 laps remaining many would run out of fuel if the race continued caution-free.
Howver, Harvick had his third MIS victory in mind as the green flag dropped on lap 153 with his black silver Mobil I Mustang running in seventh-place. Harvick immediately began his charge through the field. He passed Denny Hamlin, then blew by Paul Menard.
Next he over came pole-sitter Keselowski after an intense multi-lap duel. Leader Joey Logano was next in Harvick’s sights.
June winner Logano held off Harvick for several laps, but the fuel gauge in his No. 22 Team Penske Mustang said near empty.
Logano was forced to back off and Harvick blew by to close out his second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win of 2019 and the 47th of his illustrious NASCAR Cup Series career.
“Doug (Yates) and everybody at Roush Yates Engines does a great job, and obviously Ford puts a big circle around these two Michigan races to come up here and be the top manufacturer,” Harvick said. “And when you look at our engine program, I think that these particular racetracks really fit the style of our torque curves and the things that we do, and it was right in our wheelhouse. The evolution of these racecars is rapid, and when you talk about the engine shop, obviously Mobil 1 is a huge part of that in being able to develop new oils, and today was no different. It was a good day and a lot of pieces coming together and, hopefully, when we get to Las Vegas, there will be a few more pieces that come together as well.”
Harvick picked up his seven-year-old son Keelan in pit lane and took him on the track for a memorable victory “burnout”. Kevin and Keelan celebrated his hard-earned win to the delight of the large crowd from the MIS Victory Lane—Proving again why he earned the reputation as the “Closer”
