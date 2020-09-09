DARLINGTON - NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick proved that patience, tenacity, and a little racing luck can pay huge dividends as the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs opened Sunday with the annual Southern 500 at the historic and challenging Darlington Raceway.
Harvick had patiently battled an ill-handling race car, but managed to race consistently in the top five all evening on the treacherous and tire-shredding old South Carolina race track. As the race entered the final stage, the 44-year-old veteran found himself running in third-place behind leaders Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. ,who were battling intensely for the lead.
Harvick had backed off the pursuit of the leaders, choosing to save his tires for a final charge in the final laps. With 15 laps remaining, Truex made a banzai attempt to seize the lead from Elliott going into the notoriously narrow and dangerous Darlington turn one. Truex, who had led most of the race misjudged clearing Elliott.
Truex's No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota clipped the front of Elliott's No. 9 Hendrick Racing Chevy and sent both leading machines into the wall with serious damage to both race cars. As the crippled machines of Truex and Elliott slowed, Harvick gunned his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Busch Ford Mustang GT and seized the lead followed closely by the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing machine of Austin Dillon. Truex was forced to pit for a flat tire finishing 22nd. Elliott nursed his wounded machine home to a disappointing 20th place finish.
Harvick, known by many as The Closer, outdueled a charging Dillon over the next 14 laps to capture his 57th NASCAR Cup victory, his 8th win of 2020, but more importantly a pass to the next round of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Playoffs to determine the 2020 series title.
An elated Harvick celebrated with an impressive burn-out on the start-finish line for the thousands of cheering fans who were allowed to attend the first time since the pandemic shut down attendance at most sports events. Harvick parked his winning No. 4 Mustang GT in front of the screaming and appreciative race fans.
After emerging from his race car Harvick said, "The first thing I want to say is 'Welcome back, fans!' I just wound up fighting all night long. This Busch Beer Ford Mustang was really not where we wanted it to be, but the leaders got tangled up there and the next thing you know we were racing for the win. That's why you never give up. Anytime you can win the Southern 500, its a good day. This is one of the most prestigious races in our sport, and one of the most prestigious race tracks in our sport. Anytime you can win at Darlington, it's a big deal."
Harvick fired up his winning Mustang to pull up to accept the traditional checkered flag from the race flagman. Ironically, the flagman had handed the checkered flag to an excited young race fan to give to Harvick as he pulled up to the fence. In a gesture of kindness, when Harvick saw the young race fan was wearing a brightly-colored Harvick T-shirt, he told the surprised young fan the flag was his to keep for a racing souvenir. Great memories were certainly made that dramatic evening for both the victorious 44-year-old NASCAR veteran and that young race fan who no doubt will be a life-long Kevin Harvick fan.
Finishing behind winner Harvick and second-place Dillon were Joey Logano and Eric Jones with William Byron rounding out the top five.
The NASCAR Cup Series drivers now go to Richmond Raceway next weekend for round two of the 2020 Playoffs.
