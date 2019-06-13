Each summer, wildlife biologists and citizen scientists count the number of young wild turkeys (poults) with turkey hens in what are termed “brood surveys.” The surveys provide the DNR with information about turkey poult survival and help staff determine how to best manage Indiana’s wild turkey populations.
This summer, the goal is to collect 3,000 brood observation reports from citizens across the state. The survey runs from July 1 to Aug. 31. If you are interested in participating, please register after June 10 at https://www.in.gov/dnr/fishwild/8641.htm.
Help us here at the DNR to keep track of our wild turkey populations by participating in the survey and spreading the word.
Fishing With Lures Workshop
Monroe Lake is hosting a free Fishing with Lures Workshop at Moores Creek State Recreation Area on Thursday, June 27 at 7:00pm. The 2-hour workshop will be run by Dave Kittaka, a DNR Fisheries Biologist and experienced angler. Participants will learn tips and techniques to successfully fish with lures, including practice casting a spinning combo you put together.
Advance registration is required by June 25 at bit.ly/fishluresjun2019. Space is limited to 16 people, ages 14 and up (minors must be accompanied by a registered adult).
The workshop will include info on different types of lures and how to use them, fish biology and habitat, and fishing regulations. During the last part of the workshop, participants will be able to try out their new skills with some shoreline fishing. All equipment will be provided, but participants are also welcome to bring their own.
All participants age 18 and up must have a fishing license, which must be purchased in advance online (if you don’t already have one) at in.gov/dnr/fishwild/9339.htm.
Moores Creek SRA is located at the end of Shield Ridge Road in Bloomington. Entrance to the SRA is free.
Fairfax SRA Hosts IBO Archery Tournament - Hiking Trail Closed
Monroe Lake is once again hosting the 2nd leg of the International Bowhunting Organization’s Triple Crown archery competition. The tournament will run from June 14 to 16 at Fairfax State Recreation Area. The competition area is located on the west side of the property and is closed to the public. However, the vendor area in the beach parking lot is open to everyone.
For safety reasons, the area west of the park road inside Fairfax SRA, including the hiking trail, will be closed to visitors from June 13 to 17.
The Fourwinds Resort and Marina and the boat ramps will remain open for everyone throughout the tournament period. Due to continued high water, however, the swimming beach is currently closed.
For more information on the archery tournament, refer to the IBO’s website at ibo.net.
LARE Grants
DNR grants totaling $632,880 will be used to fight aquatic invasive plants in Indiana’s lakes.
The grants were awarded by DNR director Cameron F. Clark through the Lake and River Enhancement (LARE) program in the DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife. The 42 projects involve 62 lakes and one river in 15 counties. The applications were submitted by local sponsors who share at least 20 percent of the total cost. For a list of 2019-2020 grant awardees, visit wildlife.IN.gov/3304.htm.
LARE grants are funded through the LARE fee paid by boat owners annually when they register their boats with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. The user-funded program benefits boaters all over the state. The grants allow for the completion of projects which would be difficult for many local organizations to fund on their own.
“Using LARE grants to control aquatic invasive plants in lakes is just one aspect of our ongoing efforts to restore or improve aquatic habitat for fish,” said Mark Reiter, director of DNR Fish & Wildlife. “Controlling invasive species gives native vegetation a better chance to propagate which can improve recreational opportunities for anglers and boaters on many popular public lakes.”
The grants will help control or manage aggressive non-native species, including Eurasian watermilfoil, curly-leaf pondweed, and starry stonewort, that can take over and clog lakes. The grants can also provide economic benefits to lake communities by improving and increasing public access opportunities for those who fish or pleasure boat.
Learn more about LARE at wildlife.IN.gov/2364.htm.
Urban Catfish Stockings
City parks throughout Indiana will continue to receive catchable-size channel catfish stockings through early June. The DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife stocks catchable-size catfish as part of its Go FishIN in the City program. Each spring, select urban fisheries are stocked monthly from April to June. When the final stockings of the season are completed around June 1, 1,000 fish will have been stocked in urban areas around the state.
The goal of the Go FishIN in the City program is to give families and novice anglers a convenient setting near home to hone their angling skills. The program also introduces kids and new anglers to outdoor recreation. Locations are chosen with amenities such as easy parking, restrooms, and shore fishing locations.
The locations and final stocking numbers for June include:
• Garvin Park Lake (Evansville) 100
• Diamond Valley Park Pond (Evansville) 113
• Dobbs Park Pond (Terre Haute) 100
• Krannert Park Lake (Indianapolis Parks) 112
• Washington Twp. Park Pond 2 (Avon) 50
• Riverside Park Pond (Indianapolis Parks) 100
• Meadowlark Pond (Carmel) 50
• Munger Park Pond (Lafayette) 75
• Robinson Lake (Hobart) 150
• Lakeside Park (Ft. Wayne) 150
More information about the Go FishIN in the City program can be found at wildlife.IN.gov/7508.htm.
