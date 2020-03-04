GREENSBURG — After more than two decades as the voice of the Chargers, Scott Hime will be stepping down from public address duties with North Decatur Athletics.
Famous for his catchphrases “a corral of Chargers”, “double secret bonus” and his pronunciation of the number “scheven”, Hime’s voice will be missed by Chargers fans across the county and beyond.
On Feb. 14, the Chargers athletic department recognized Hime between the junior varsity and varsity basketball games against Union County.
