GREENSBURG — With Christmas over and winter break continuing for our local schools, holiday basketball tournaments take center stage around the state.
All six local teams will play in holiday tournaments against top talent.
Greensburg
The Pirates boys basketball team will be returning to the Bob Wettig Tournament in Richmond this year on Dec. 27 and 28.
Greensburg will first touch the court at 3 p.m. on the 27th against Portage.
From there, the team will play two games on Dec. 28 that are dependant on the results of earlier round games.
Irvington Prep, Zionsville, Cathedral, Victory College Prep, Bloomington South, Indianapolis HomeSchool, Seton Catholic and Richmond will all be in the tournament as well.
On Dec. 28, the Lady Pirates will play in the Southport Tournament with Southport, Noblesville and New Palestine.
Beginning at 10 a.m., the Pirates will meet the hosting Lady Cardinals.
The consolation game with scheduled for 4 p.n. and the championship game is scheduled for 6 p.m. on the same day.
South Decatur
The South Decatur Cougars will return to the Edinburgh Holiday Tournament this year on Dec. 27 and 28.
The Cougars enter the tournament with a 7-0 and they will first put that record on the line against North White High School at 4 p.m. on the 27th.
From there, the team will play again on the evening of the 27th against a team to be determined based on result and then one final game for placing on Dec. 28.
Jac-Cen-Del, Edinburgh, Trinity Lutheran, Indianapolis Lutheran, Hauser and Hagerstown will also play in this tournament.
The Lady Cougars will travel to Edinburgh for their holiday tournament this year as well. The girls basketball tournament will be held Jan. 3 and Jan. 4.
On Jan. 3, the Cougars will meet the hosting Edinburgh Lady Lancers at 10 a.m. From there, matchups will be determined on success. The teams will all play two games on Jan. 3 and one game on Jan. 4.
Hauser, Indianapolis Lutheran, Southwestern (Shelby), Hagerstown, Corydon Central and Jac-Cen-Del are all scheduled to be there with the Cougars and Lancers.
North Decatur
The Chargers will host their own holiday tournament again this year, but a week later than past years.
This year on Jan. 4 the Chargers will welcome in the Rising Sun Shiners, Salem Lions and Yorktown Tigers.
The Chargers and Shiners will meet at 10:30 a.m. and the Lions and Tigers will play at 12:30 p.m. The consolation game will be played at 6 p.m. and the championship game will be played at 8 p.m.
The Lady Chargers will play one more regular season game at Jac-Cen-Del on Dec. 30 and then prepare for the Wapahani Tournament to be played on Jan. 3.
There the Centerville Bulldogs, Wapahani Raiders and Southern Wells Raiders will meet.
North Decatur will play in the Noon game with the Raiders. There will be a 6 p.m. consolation gae and a 7:30 championship game to follow in the evening.
