The life-long goal of a small town Indiana kid trying to live a racer’s dream to become a NASCAR Cup Series driver came true earlier this week for Mitchell’s Chase Briscoe. The talented, tenacious and determined 25-year-old Hoosier driver has been impressive setting NASCAR Xfinity Series records so far in 2020 with three races remaining.
The hard-driving Briscoe has earned nine victories and is leading the Xfinity Series battle for the season title. He has achieved all these thrilling wins while driving for his boyhood driving hero, team owner and three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart.
Earlier this week, Stewart invited Briscoe, his parents and his sponsors to a special dinner. Stewart made the surprise announcement that his young, fellow Hoosier would replace veteran Clint Bowyer in the Stewart-Haas Racing #14 Ford Mustang GT in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021.
Sitting at the head of the large table, Stewart turned to Briscoe and said, “The reason you are here is because you are going to drive a Cup car next year. We wanted all you guys to be here together. You only get told you are going to the Big League one time.”
Stewart turned to the stunned Briscoe, who he has befriended and mentored, and as they high-fived, the three-time NASCAR Cup champion expressed his feelings for his new Cup driver saying, “I love you buddy.”
An elated, relieved and humble Briscoe tried to express his genuine thanks to his team owner and childhood racing hero by saying, “I’m still at a loss for words over everything. I grew up with Tony as my hero. Five years ago I was sleeping on couches, volunteering at race shops and now I’m driving my hero’s car. The #14 is more than just a number to me. I know there’s a lot of 14 fans. I was one myself. I know how much racing history is behind that #14 car from AJ (Foyt), to Tony, to Clint and now myself. I can’t wait to add my name to that list of guys to hopefully get that car into victory lane. I can’t wait to be driving in the Daytona 500 for my favorite team and in my hero’s car. I can’t wait for the 2021 season and the Daytona 500; it’s super special and going to be an awesome year.”
Later on his team’s twitter site, a sentimental Stewart related further personal thoughts on his decision to elevate Chase Briscoe to NASCAR’s highest ranks replacing Clint Bowyer (who is taking a NASCAR race commentator position on Fox Sports) in the SHR #14 Ford Mustang GT: “I see a lot of Chase Briscoe in myself...to see Chase come up through the ranks and come up like we did ,and now he is making his march up through NASCAR to the Cup Series. It brings back memories of when I went through the exact path to get there myself...Ford is the reason we have a guy like Chase Briscoe. I don’t think without Ford seeing him early and recognizing his talent in those earlier days this would have been possible. I really think Ford is the biggest kingpin in his success. I’m glad they partnered us together...I obviously, when it comes to the #14 car have a passion for having a dirt driver in it, having had Bowyer in it, and with Chase now in the car....So to have a guy so close to my home, so close to where I grew up and our backgrounds are so similar...to see that happen again for him-I’m proud that I’m able to be a part of that...I’m so proud of you buddy -Run with it!”
It’s refreshing to see the dream of this hard-working, small town Indiana kid, like his friend and racing mentor before him, come true. Both utilized the traditional Hoosier determination, drive and plain old hard work to reach the pinnacle of NASCAR racing. The talented, hard-driving and winning Chase Briscoe has honestly earned his way into and deserves the seat in Stewart-Haas Racing’s #14 Mustang GT NASCAR Cup Series car.
Hoosier race fans understand the difficulty in reaching the highest level of NASCAR competition. No doubt most fans can relate to Chase Briscoe and hope that he can achieve the success of his hero – the three-time NASCAR Cup champion and respected Hoosier racing legend known affectionately to race fans by the nickname of Smoke.
