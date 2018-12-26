Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Rain. Becoming windy in the afternoon. High 52F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Low around 50F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.