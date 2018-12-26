BLOOMINGTON — CNHI Sports Indiana’s Terry Hutchens was honored with a video, a moment of silence and a nice ovation from the 14,975 Indiana fans at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall prior to Saturday’s tipoff against Jacksonville.
Hutchens, who had covered Indiana basketball for the past two decades for the Indianapolis Star then CNHI, passed away Friday following an automobile accident near Fishers on Monday evening.
Earlier in the week, Indiana coach Archie Miller called Hutchens “a terrific person.”
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family right now,” Miller said. “It’s just really, really hard to take in.”
The five-time Indiana Sportswriter of the Year was 60 years old.
DURHAM HAS CAREER NIGHT
Sophomore Al Durham had his best game of as a Hoosier on Saturday with a career-best 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting. He also had three rebounds and a pair of assists and was 3-of-5 from behind the 3-point line in the Hoosiers’ 94-64 win over Jacksonville.
“He’s worked really hard,” Miller said of Durham. “He’s stronger and more confident. Al really loves the game. He’s the guy who’s in (the gym) before practice, after practice, after shoot-around. He spends a ton of time working on his game. It’s good to see him get rewarded.”
Durham hadn’t scored in double figures since going for 12 in a 64-62 win over Penn State on Dec. 4. In fact, he had back-to-back scoreless games before putting up nine in Indiana’s last game against Central Arkansas.
Durham said the reason for his success Saturday was “just my teammates finding me and trusting me. They had confidence in me, and I was just knocking it down.”
Durham’s previous career best was 16 points last November against Howard.
A LITTLE TIME OFF
Indiana has 10 full days off before resuming its schedule Jan. 3 at home against Illinois.
Miller scheduled 11 days off for winter break. The team will get the opportunity to return home for Christmas before returning for practice Dec. 27. That will give the Hoosiers six days of practice to prepare for the Illini and the remainder of the Big Ten schedule.
“We have a chance to tie some things up,” Miller said. “We have to get better offensively. We’re going to see a lot of styles in the Big Ten. So we’re going to look at some things offensively and defensively we need to get better.”
Durham believes a few days off will help the Hoosiers in their pursuit of a Big Ten championship.
“I feel like a break will do (us) really well,” he said. “A couple days off and we’re right back to it.”
NEWS AND NOTES
With Saturday’s win, Indiana completed its first unbeaten month since November 2012. The Hoosiers went 6-0 in December, including consecutive wins over Northwestern, Penn State, Louisville and Butler. … With starting point guard Rob Phinisee out with a concussion, the Hoosiers used their third different starting lineup this season with Devonte Green in for Phinisee. … Morgan became the 49th all-time leading scorer at Indiana with 1,040 points. He passed Jay Edwards on Saturday and is now 33 short of Ricky Calloway for 48th on the list.
