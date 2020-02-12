INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Boxing Hall of Fame has announced its newest class, set to be inducted in March.
The brainchild of Greensburg native Craig Houk, the Hall of Fame will welcome in its third class on May 16th with a ceremony at the Holiday Inn North Hotel in Indianapolis.
This year’s class features many legends from the Hoosier state and beyond.
Former World Heavyweight Champion Buster Douglas headlines the class alongside JB Williamson, Terry Ray, Hank Johnson, Sarge Johnson and Norman Goins.
The event will also have celebrity guest Michael Spinks in attendance.
The six inductees will be honored at the Ceremony between 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on May 16.
There will be a meet and greet at 11 a.m., lunch at 12:15 p.m. and the ceremony will happen at 1 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased for $25 or VIP tickets can be purchased for $50 at www.indianaboxinghof.com.
