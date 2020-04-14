GREENSBURG -- Facebook. Twitter. Instagram. Snapchat. Repeat.
Reruns of Grey's Anatomy in the background on Netflix.
Each day feels the same even though everything outside has changed from 24 hours earlier.
How do I break out of this? I have to think of a way to break the monotony.
How about a trip down memory lane...
Lets explore how I landed at the Greensburg Daily News.
October 19, 2015 to be exact was my first day on the job here in Greensburg. I was hired as a general assignment reporter, that would help out sports editor Eric Wohlford with sports as neccessary --- as my background was sports.
I came here after two months of unemployment following a failed attempt at being sports editor at the newspaper in Noblesville.
Throughout college I was always told of how hard it is to come by a job in journalism, so you should probably take the first one you can find.
That is exactly what I did.
A lack of leadership, a lot of unknown and all of the new-ness did not bode well for me up there and it led to a quick exit.
Down on my luck and as depressed as I had been in my existence, I landed in the Tree City.
I had been in Greensburg twice before in my life and both times were for Frisch's Big Boy.
As a kid on the west side of Indianapolis, we had a Frisch's Big Boy within 10 minutes of my house. We were there constantly. It was my mom's favorite.
Her order never changed. Big Boy with extra sauce and a bowl of vegetable soup --- and go ahead and prepare an extra bowl of soup to go.
When I was around 10 years old, Big Boy closed and the nearest one to us was then --- you guessed it --- Greensburg, Indiana.
So I start my job on Oct. 19 completely terrified that I have just spent the last four years of my life getting a degree in journalism that I was unfit for and my hope rides on a place I have been to only twice before in my life.
After the failure in Noblesville, a failure here would send me into a tailspin I may never recover from.
Day one, reporter Amanda Browning takes me to a meeting of the Greensburg Rotary Club. Where I meet many great members of this city like Jeff Emsweller who I learn was a former newspaper guy himself.
The main topic of conversation at that meeting was "stamp out polio". Dr. Anxhela Treska spoke and I learned immediately about the good that comes out of a small community like Greensburg.
This is a strong city and a great county with a lot of hardworking and brilliant people in it.
Take some time to put away your phones and turn off your television to think of a better time. Think of where you are and how you got there.
Stay strong and stay healthy everyone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.