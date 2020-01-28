Kobe Bean Bryant felt immortal.
Everything about him did.
That is why this hurts so much. In the minds of so many, especially those around my age (27), he was immortal.
That is why it has been so hard to cope with the news of his death. We did not think he could possibly ever be gone.
But he is gone.
At the same time though, the memories he gave us will keep him alive forever.
In my life, because of my career choice, I have had the pleasure of meeting and speaking with so many of my sports heroes.
I never got the chance to meet Kobe, but that does not mean anything changes about what he means to me.
I was born in 1992. My first vivid memories of sports came around 1999-2000.
My first vivid memories of basketball came during the 2000 finals series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers.
I remember where I was for those games.
The memories only begin there though. Kobe gave so many more memories.
The 81-point game.
The free throws with a ruptured achilles.
The 60-point game to close his career and the absurdity and hilarity of the mic drop with him just saying “Mamba Out”.
He gave us so much and taught us so much about what being a competitor is.
He made so many of us better at what we do even off the playing surface by teaching us what it means to give everything.
I know that Kobe was not a flawless person.
I am not writing this to say that or portray him as a perfect person or make claims about things that I frankly do not know, especially things that happened when I was just 10 years old.
I wrote this wanting to use my platform to help myself grieve.
I also wrote this to let everyone know that it is okay to grieve the loss of your heroes and those that made an impact on your life – whether you met them or not.
Death never feels fair, but it is inevitable.
Death also serves a reminder to love and cherish every single day you are given.
Rest in peace John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Gianna Bryant and Kobe Bean.
Thank you for the memories Kobe. #824 #MambaForever
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.