It is not fair.
All I can feel for the Class of 2020 is heartbreak.
You did not deserve to have your school year, athletic career or your goodbye end like this.
I know the kids of this community and I know you all understand why this had to be done, but that is not what needs to be said at you right now.
Yes, this is the right thing to do in the grand scheme of the world at the present time, but that is not what you deserve to hear.
All you need to hear is “I’m sorry” and “I am here for you”.
Thankfully, the educators in this community are phenomenal and they are 100 percent here for you.
As am I, as your lowly sports reporter.
For the past three weeks, I have not been able to get my mind off of how bad I feel for you senior and what I could possibly do to help you at this time.
Only when the bad news broke that the spring sports season was entire canceled, along with the rest of the school year including prom and presumably graduation ceremonies, did the entirety of the heartbreak hit.
I am going to miss seeing our local track and field athletes put on a show through the county meet and tournament all the way to the state finals at Indiana University.
I am going to miss our baseball and softball players enduring long nights in order to pull out wins.
I am going to miss seeing just what our local golfers had in store for us, as they filled out their rosters nicely ahead of the season.
I am going to miss seeing the Greensburg Lady Pirates tennis team aim for a repeat conference and sectional title.
I am going to miss not going to get to see the senior athletes out. These seniors were freshmen when I started writing here in Greensburg. They will always hold a special place in my heart for that very fact.
In the coming weeks, I have instructed our local coaches to provide information about the seniors to in essence turn the sports page into a senior night board.
I want to share stories about you as if there were a senior night actually happening. Be sure to help your coaches in gathering this info so we can send you off the best possible way.
Stay safe and stay healthy out there. Do your part and we will defeat this nasty virus.
