John Sellers was an incredible person.
Since coming to Greensburg, he has blown me away with his passion for Greensburg Community Schools and Pirates basketball as a whole.
Throughout the past couple of years we talked many times a week about how things were going with his teams, most recently the 8th grade girls basketball team at Greensburg Junior High School.
His love for the sport and the school and the kids on his teams was truly unmatched.
At times, John would shoot me three or four texts in a row just to make sure I was not overlooking it and going to miss putting his squad in the paper.
Admittedly, at more stressful times during my first year on the job, I would sometimes fire back with a little sarcasm just because of having a narrow mind on day-to-day operations of things and not seeing the big picture that he was just a man trying to give his kids the credit they deserve.
Over the course of time, John wore me down and I saw the bigger picture. He just cared more than anything about his team and did whatever it took to give them everything.
After finding out the news late on Thursday, I started reading memorials and tweets by others sharing their memories and love for Coach Sellers and was brought to tears a few times.
Tweets poured in from many, like Riley Burkert, showing just who John Sellers was.
“I’ll never forget how proud John was after we won back to back state titles. His coaching throughout the years played a huge role in those championships, but he would give us boys all the credit. John loved all of us guys like we were his family and he will be greatly missed.”
Memorials online through Gilliland Howe Funeral Home were shared as well and this one from Anthony Adams stood out.
“To the Sellers family, my heart broke when I heard about Coach Sellers. He coached Carlee the last two years in 7th and 8th grade and she absolutely loved him. She told him one time that he needed to be her coach each year through high school and move up along with her class. Without thinking for a second, he said he would have to volunteer or something but it would all work out. We appreciate everything he did for the junior high girls and how much love he showed them. My family will never forget him. We love you Coach Sellers!”
That is who John Sellers was.
Greensburg was a better city, Greensburg Community Schools was a better corporation and Pirates athletics were better for him.
I will miss you and our chats John and I know many, many more will miss you as well.
Rest in peace.
