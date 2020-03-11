I was recently talking to a fellow sports editor here in Indiana about the boys basketball season.
He covers five schools within his county. Only one team had a winning record this year and only one won a sectional title.
Think about that.
Five schools. One winning record. One sectional title.
Now think about Decatur County.
Three teams. Three winning records. Two sectional titles.
You’re a lucky group of people to live in Decatur County and call the Chargers, Cougars and Pirates your teams.
What Decatur County has this year is something special.
All three teams had a shot at the sectional title on Saturday night, and if it weren’t for the Cougars and Chargers having to play each other, there very well could be a sweep for Decatur County teams.
This is not even factoring in Oldenburg winning their Class A sectional by the way. The Twisters took care of business as well.
Don’t get used to this though.
The talent between the three schools in Decatur County is uncanny and unnatural.
You must take advantage of what you have here in your own back yard.
In my years as sports editor, I have not seen a community gather around the South Decatur Cougars as strongly as their fans this year.
After years of dwindling support, the Cougars finally gave the Westport/Letts/Sardinia/etc community something to be proud of.
That pride must remain strong this weekend though at Greenfield-Central.
The Cougars are going to need you guys as loud as ever before.
The 100.4 mile round trip from South Decatur High School to Greenfield-Central High School is well worth the journey to take in these talented players.
Things are a little tougher for the Greensburg Pirates, but the support must be there.
No. 3 Greensburg will play in the absolute toughest regional in the entire state regardless of class on Saturday.
Literally all three of the top three teams in Class 3A will be in the same regional come Saturday, and the Pirates will have their hands full.
I have been privileged to cover multiple regional basketball teams in my three years here at the Daily News and I have unfortunately heard “well I will go in the evening if they win in the morning” WAY TO OFTEN.
That is not fair to players and you are doing them no favors.
My plea to you Pirate fans today is to make your way to the Hatchet House on Saturday for the Noon game against the hosting Hatchets.
Yes, it is a loooooong drive. I understand that.
It is five hours round trip.
Not fun.
But, you must go and support this supremely talented team while the chance is there.
Hope to see you at the gym this weekend.
