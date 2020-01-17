GREENSBURG -- Two local basketball players were recognized recently for their play on the court.
Greensburg's Andrew Welage and South Decatur's Dominic Walters have each been named Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Players of the Week.
The weekly award, presented by Subway, went to Andrew Welage for his play during week nine of the season. During that week, Welage led the Pirates past Hauser and Columbus East.
The Greensburg Senior was 22-31 from the field, 4-7 from 3-point range, and 5-6 from the free throw line in a pair of wins.
Against Hauser, Welage scored 27 points and added four rebounds, six assists and five steals in shortened time.
The Wright State University signee returned the next day to help Greensburg post a 65-49 home win against the Columbus East Olympians.
Welage scored an additional 26 points. He also added nine rebounds in the win.
South Decatur's Dominic Walters was awarded player of the week for week eight of the season. During that week, the Cougars won the Edinburgh Holiday Tournament. They defeated Jac-Cen-Del, North White and Hagerstown at that tournament.
Walters stuffed the stat sheet, posting a pair of double-doubles en route to the Edinburgh Tournament championship.
In the first of two games, Walters began his weekend with a 35-point outburst, highlighted by his 6-11 shooting from 3-point range and his 13-24 shooting overall.
He also contributed five rebounds, seven assists, and a steal in the 93-86 win against North White.
In the second game, the 6-foot guard knocked down five more 3-pointers on his way to another 26 points. He dished out 11 assists, grabbed seven rebounds, and picked up five steals in a thrilling 115-105 win against Hagerstown.
In the championship game, Walters was only able to manage 12 points this time, but he assisted on 14 of the team’s other made baskets, as the Cougars defeated Jac-Cen-Del in easy fashion, 94-66.
Walters added five rebounds in the championship game.
Indiana Basketball Coaches Association provided story
