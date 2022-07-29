The DNR’s Natural Resources Building is the place to be during the Indiana State Fair. The fair runs July 29 to Aug. 21, excluding Mondays and Tuesdays.
The Natural Resources Building is located in the northwest area of the fairgrounds. The DNR’s building is not only one of the few with air conditioning, but also houses the best information, wild animals, and fun. You can also stop by the nearby Fishin' Pond, where children ages 5-17 may fish for free.
Check out live raptors daily at 4:30 p.m. at the amphitheater. While you are cooling off inside the DNR building, pick up the latest Recreation Guide, Fishing Guide, and Hunting and Trapping Guide, along with the guides for boating, off-road vehicles and much more.
Squirrel Season
Indiana’s squirrel season opens on Aug. 15 and runs through Jan. 31, 2023. A small game hunting license is required to hunt squirrels in Indiana, and the bag limit is five fox or gray squirrels per day (total for both species) with a possession limit of 10. Squirrel hunting is an early opportunity to get out in the woods.
Gear up and purchase your hunting license now. Details and instructions are online at: https://www.in.gov/dnr/fish-and-wildlife/indiana-fish-and-wildlife-online-license-system/.
Patoka Lake Waterfowl Resting Area Hunt Dates
Wildlife management staff at Patoka Lake have selected the waterfowl resting area access dates for the 2022-23 migratory waterfowl hunting seasons. Patoka Lake’s 8,800-acre body of water and 17,200 acres of land offer waterfowl hunters abundant opportunities to hunt open water, tributaries, marshes, and fields for various migrating waterfowl. Its three managed Waterfowl Resting Areas (WRAs) offer distinctive opportunities for hunters.
Similar to past years, Sycamore Creek WRA will be closed to waterfowl hunting from Nov. 1 through Feb. 28, 2023. Also at Sycamore Creek WRA, there will be no legal access for hunting, fishing, trapping, or boating (motorized or non-motorized) from Nov. 1 through Feb. 28, 2023. The intent of the public access restriction is to allow Sycamore Creek WRA to act as a temporary wildlife refuge for waterfowl, offering them a place of little disturbance.
Wall’s Ramp WRA and Allen Creek WRA will be open to hunting (including waterfowl hunting), fishing, trapping, and boating (motorized or non-motorized) on the following specific days, Nov. 1 through Feb. 28, 2023.
All hunters must sign in at one of Patoka’s 19 hunter sign-in stations. Failure to properly sign in, carry a one-day hunter check-in card while you hunt, record all game taken on the card, and return the card after you hunt (even if you harvest no game) may result in a fine. Hunters should be sure to return the card to the same hunter sign-in station where they signed in. The system provides biologists valuable wildlife management information.
Special federal, state, and property regulations must be followed. See Hunting.IN.gov for details. Contact DNR Law Enforcement at 812-837-9536 with questions on regulations. Maps of the WRAs can be picked up at the Patoka Lake main office.
Hunters may find additional information by visiting the Division of Fish & Wildlife Migratory Game Bird Seasons and Regulations at on.IN.gov/gamebird-seasons, or by calling Patoka Lake at 812-685-2464 from 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and asking for property wildlife specialist. Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, Indiana 47513.
Body Recovered In Ohio River
The body recovered from the Ohio River on July 19 has been identified as Nelson William Lang, 61, of Cincinnati.
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of Lang after he was recovered from the Ohio River in Lawrenceburg.
On July 19 at 10:38 a.m., conservation officers responded to the Ohio River near the River Watch Restaurant in Lawrenceburg for a male who went under water and never resurfaced.
Witnesses observed the victim struggling and attempted to throw him floatation items before he went under the water.
Emergency personnel responded and quickly initiated a search. About 4 p.m., the victim was recovered by ICO public safety divers approximately 40 yards from shore in 17 feet of water. An autopsy is scheduled to determine an exact cause of death. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
Assisting agencies include Indiana Conservation Officers, Dearborn County Water Rescue, Lawrenceburg Police Department, Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department, Dearborn County Coroner’s Office, Lawrenceburg Fire and EMS, Greendale Fire Department, Aurora Fire Department, Indiana State Police, and Hamilton County Police Association Dive Team.
Monroe Lake Floral Field Days
Want to work on your flora identification skills? Practice with a naturalist! Field day emphasis is on proper use and application of an ID key, which opens the door to identifying thousands of species. The naturalist will work with each attendee based on their prior experience. If you’ve never worked with flower ID before, this is a great way to learn. If you have prior experience, this is a fun way to practice your skills (and maybe add some new blooms to your life list!). The programs are free and recommended for ages 12+, 2 hours.
- Tuesday, Aug. 2, 9:30 a.m. at Moores Creek SRA: Register at bit.ly/florafield-aug2022 by July 31.
- Tuesday, Sept. 6, 9:30 a.m. at the Tailwater (beneath the dam): Register at bit.ly/florafield-sep2022 by Sept. 4.
- Tuesday, Oct. 4, 9:30 a.m. at Paynetown SRA: Register at bit.ly/florafield-oct2022 by Oct. 2.
