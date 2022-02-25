The guide to Indiana's best values in outdoor recreation is available now at on.IN.gov/recguide; and the guide to Indiana fishing is available at on.IN.gov/fishingguide.
The DNR’s 2022 Indiana Recreation Guide is the source for information on state parks, state forests, lakes, fish and wildlife areas, nature preserves, state park inns and other DNR properties.
Soon, free printed copies of each will be available at local retail outlets, state parks, lakes and other DNR properties.
Annual entrance passes for state park properties may be purchased in person at the gatehouse or offices of state park properties and at the Indiana Government Center South in Indianapolis during business hours or at shopINstateparks.com.
Indiana resident passes cost $50. For individuals 65 years old or older, the price is $25. Annual passes for vehicles with out-of-state license plates are $70. Normal daily gate fees for residents at most properties are $7 per in-state vehicle. For more information on Indiana state park properties, visit stateparks.IN.gov.
Fishing licenses may be purchased and printed at INHuntFish.com. They can also be purchased at retailers, county clerk offices, and at most DNR properties throughout the state.
Man Goes Missing In Lake Michigan
A search is underway after a man went missing in Lake Michigan. On Feb. 21 at 5:30 p.m. CST, responders were dispatched to West Beach at Indiana Dunes National Park reference a person in the water.
Once on the scene, responders learned five people had entered onto shelf ice along the shoreline and the ice began to crack. The group began to retreat to shore when one person fell into the water.
Members of the party attempted to reach their friend, but the large waves and unstable ice hindered their efforts.
Indiana Conservation Officers along with Portage Fire department, Porter Fire department, Lake County Sheriff’s Department, Ogden Dunes Fire department, Indiana Dunes National Park Rangers and United State Coast Guard all responded to the scene and are currently searching.
The identity of the missing person is being withheld pending family notification.
Indiana Conservation Officers urge the public to stay off shelf ice along Lake Michigan as it can be unpredictable and extremely dangerous.
Woman Dies In Snowmobile Accident
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a snowmobile accident occurring the night of Feb. 20 in the City of LaPorte. Around 9:45 p.m., LaPorte County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting an accident in the 300 block of US Highway 6.
Initial investigation revealed 20 year old Spencer Laskowski of Osceola was operating a snowmobile with one passenger and attempted to cross US Highway 6 from private property. While crossing, the snowmobile collided with a passenger car being operated by Travis Bryan, 20, of LaPorte. As a result of the collision, Laskowski and passenger 21 year old Alysen Walls of South Bend were ejected from the snowmobile.
Laskowski was treated at Northwest Health Hospital in LaPorte for minor injuries. Walls was airlifted to South Bend Memorial Hospital in critical condition with a serious head injury and died the next day.
None of the occupants on the snowmobile were wearing helmets or safety gear.
The accident is still under investigation and alcohol is considered a contributing factor.
Conservation Officers were assisted on scene by the Laporte County Sheriff’s Department, Kingsford Heights Police Department and the Laporte County EMS.
Conservation Officers would like to remind everyone to always wear a helmet and protective riding gear when operating an off-road vehicle (ORV). For information on off-road vehicle laws and safe operating procedures, as well as the legality of operating off-road vehicles on public roadways, please visit https://www.offroad-ed.com/in/handbook/ and https://www.in.gov/dnr/outdoor/4431.htm.
‘till next time,
Jack
Readers can contact the author by writing to this publication, or e-mail at jackspaulding@hughes.net.
