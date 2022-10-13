Fishermen prepare: the weather is cooling, leaves are falling, and the DNR is stocking channel catfish. This fall, DNR will stock 147 locations across the State with approximately 63,742 channel cats!
To provide additional angling opportunities, the DNR annually stocks channel catfish statewide in publicly accessible waters. All stocked channel catfish are produced by state personnel at the following DNR hatcheries (county): Cikana (Morgan), Driftwood (Jackson), and East Fork (Daviess). All locations should be stocked by the end of October or early November.
The channel catfish range in size from 8-10 inches. Once stocked, the fish acclimate to their new environment quickly and don’t take long to start biting. Anglers are encouraged to harvest the catfish, as they make great table fare.
Anglers interested in harvesting channel catfish need to follow bag and size restrictions. In most lakes and reservoirs, the statewide regulation is 10 channel catfish per day in lakes, with no more than one being longer than 28 inches; however, there are a few lakes having a different bag limit. They are listed at eregulations.com/indiana/fishing/basic-fishing-information under Special Regulations Waters.
Channel Catfish stocking locations, numbers, and sizes are listed at: wildlife.IN.gov/fishing/indiana-fish-stocking.
New Import Regulations On Unprocessed Game
Effective as of Sept. 12, 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has allowed the import of hunter-harvested unprocessed game from Canada into the U.S. The change came after implementation of strict controls on imports of hunter-harvested wild bird meat and carcasses from Canada. The regulations are intended to prevent highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) introductions to the U.S.
In order to import the game from Canada into the U.S., the carcasses must meet the following conditions:
- Viscera, head, neck, feet, skin, and one wing must be removed.
- With the exception of one wing, feathers must be removed. One wing must remain fully feathered and attached for identification purposes.
- Carcasses must be rinsed in fresh, clean, potable water prior to packaging and must not have visible evidence of contamination with dirt, blood, or feces.
- Carcasses must be imported in leak-proof plastic packaging and stored in a leak-proof cooler or container during transport and import.
- Carcasses must be chilled or frozen during transport and import.
You can find more information on APHIS regulations and further recommendations on importing cooked or cured meat and importing wild game bird trophies on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website. Visit our website to learn more about HPAI, including information for hunters about safely handling harvested birds.
Questions On Deer Hunting
For questions about equipment, regulations, or which license you need, use the DNR Deer Hotline by emailing INDeerHotline@dnr.IN.gov or by calling 812-334-3795, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.
For questions related to the CheckIN Game system, your online license system account, license-purchasing errors, or deer control permits, email inhuntfish@dnr.IN.gov or call 317-232-4082.
To report hunting violations or trespassing, locate your DNR law enforcement district through your local Sheriff’s Department or contact Central Dispatch at ICODispatch@dnr.IN.gov or call 812-837-9536.
To report a poacher or polluter, call 1-800-TIP-IDNR.
Endangered Species Proposal For The Tricolored Bat
The United States Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed listing the tricolored bat as an endangered species. The proposed change is due in large part to the number of tricolored bats killed by white-nose syndrome (WNS); and declines of up to 90% are documented.
Currently, WNS has been found across 59% of the tricolored bat’s native range. WNS is a fungal disease thriving in dark and damp habitats such as caves and affects bat species hibernating over winter. Habitat loss and the effects of wind turbines have also negatively affected tricolored bat populations.
You can help the tricolored bat by not exploring caves bats use during the winter months, decontaminating clothes and equipment between all cave visits, and minimizing disturbance to bats when caving responsibly.
Martinsville Man Killed In ORV Accident
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident which occurred the night of Oct. 8.
At 9:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of the 2200 block of Wilber Road for an ORV accident involving serious injuries.
Initial investigation revealed Jacob Mayes, 30, of Martinsville, had been operating an ORV when he lost control, causing him to be thrown from the vehicle. Mayes suffered fatal injuries as a result.
It has been determined at the time of the accident no seatbelt or safety devices were being used. The investigation is ongoing.
Assisting agencies on the scene included Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, Brooklyn Fire Department, Gregg Township Fire Department, Morgan County Coroner’s Office.
