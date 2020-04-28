GREENSBURG -- The Indiana Football Coaches Association announced last week that the 54th annual North/South All-Star Football game slated for July 10 has been canceled.
North Decatur's Alex Stirn was selected to this year's game, but will be unable to compete with other top level high school football players on the field at Ben Davis High School.
The IFCA released the following statement:
It is with great disappointment that the Indiana Football Coaches Association is announcing the cancellation of the 54th annual North/South All-Star Football game due to the current health crisis in our country.
Being selected to play, manage and coach in this game is a huge honor. We understand that this is very disappointing to all of those participating in the game, as well as those associated with the game. All of the players and managers will be receiving a plaque that recognizes their selection to the team later this summer. Coaches will also receive a commemorative football.
The IFCA is always proud to have so many outstanding programs from around the State of Indiana represented in our annual All Star Football Classic. We want to make sure all of you know that we are proud of your selection. Good Luck to all in your future endeavors.
